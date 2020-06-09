Photo Gallery: All Star Circuit of Champions at Lawton Speedway All Star Circuit of Champions, Lawton Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Aaron Reutzel (87) and Josh Baughman (17) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Four Abreast parade lap from the All Star Circuit of Champions event at Lawton Speedway. (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tony Stewart (Serena Dalhamer photo) Danny Wood (55), Zeb Wise (11), and Justin Peck (70) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Aaron Reutzel (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Heat Race Start (Serena Dalhamer photo) Aaron Reutzel (87) and Josh Baughman (17) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Blake Hahn (52) and Harli White (17W) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Related Stories: Kyle Larson Earns Second Consecutive All Star Victory With Win at Lawton Speedway Larson lands Lawton laurels Aaron Reutzel Outruns Kyle Larson in Red Dirt Raceway Barn Burner Photo Gallery: All Stars Rain Out at Lawton Speedway Photo Gallery: 2019 Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Atomic Speedway All Star Circuit of ChampionsASCoCLawton SpeedwayPhoto Gallery