Pit area guidelines for June 13th event at Placerville Speedway have been announced

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – June 9, 2020…As a heads up for race teams that will be competing at Placerville Speedway this Saturday, the following is a list of guidelines that competitors are required to follow. Much of it is the same that was in place at the recent Test and Tune, with just a few slight modifications.

Participants will be required to sign the standard waiver/release as well as download/print and fill out the COVID19 waiver/release. Do NOT exit your vehicle to walk up to the Pit Booth, until you reach the gate. This form needs to be downloaded, filled out, signed & dated and presented at the Temperature Screening Station by each person attending our event(s) during the pandemic. By doing it this way, we hope to help expedite the process of getting through the pit gate protocol.

The form is available at http://www.placervillespeedway.com/forms

Pit passes will be $40 for registered members and $45 for non-members. The pit gate will open at noon, while the grandstands and concessions will be closed. The food shack will be open in the pit area however and will be serving food.

In an effort to promote social distancing we will be using the MyRacePass app, where teams can find the order of events, lineups and results. Please visit www.myracepass.com to claim or create your driver profile, which will also help with scoring and administration procedures.

MyRacePass has put together a tutorial on You Tube for drivers to learn how to claim your profile. Please look at all the things you can do to help build your fan base, sell merchandise and check in at any track utilizing MyRacePass. Your stats will also be updated each time you compete. Check out the short tutorial at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhOybuhpKLE&list=PLM9xSk5aIn3J__8rL8b3ACjeuOSq3_kYP

To assist with needed room in the pit area on Saturday, no personal vehicles will be allowed in the pits.

The following guidelines/ requirements have been approved by the county for this Saturday’s event.

Preparation:

• In order to continue keeping our county safe, please clean and disinfect all equipment prior to arrival at the facility.

• It is highly recommended that all trucks, trailers, motorhomes, personal vehicles be actively disinfected through a wipe-down process by individual attendees prior to arrival to Placerville Speedway.

Travel to:

• All team members (referred to as Participants) should travel and attend with household contacts only if possible.

Pre-Event:

• If a participant or team member is sick or displays symptoms of COVID19- STAY HOME! Symptoms include fever, muscle pain, cough, headache, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, chills or repeated shaking with chills.

• Participants should wash hands with soap and water after being in a public place, after blowing nose, coughing, or sneezing, preparing and/or consuming food.

• Participants should avoid touching their faces.

Upon arrival at Placerville Speedway:

• Participants will have their temperature taken at time of check in.

• Participants will have their temperature taken at time of check in.

• All teams will pit 10′ apart

• Participants will remain in their designated pit area and will adhere to the 6′ Social Distancing requirement from other participants.

• Participants will be allowed in the spectator area to watch their respective team car when it is on the track, but will need to vacate the area when their car exits the track

• Face masks are not required in El Dorado County but are encouraged.

Event:

• Officials will communicate with Participants over the PA system.

• Standard Weekly Points format will be utilized. Line-ups and order of events can be found at the pit board or on the My Race Pass app.

Special Considerations:

• If YOU are or live with someone over the age of 65 or WITH underlying medical conditions, please consider staying home or be prepared to self quarantine upon your return.