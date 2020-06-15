INDIANA MIDGET WEEK MARATHON ALL WEEK ON FLORACING 24/7

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (June 15, 2020)………In celebration of the upcoming 16th annual edition of Indiana Midget Week June 16-21, FloRacing 24/7 is unloading every Indiana Midget Week race in full between 2013 and 2018 for your viewing pleasure all this week.

That’s 24 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget races around the clock, every day, 24 hours a day, seven days this week. And that’s not even counting all the live IMW action every night for six consecutive nights, Tuesday through Sunday.

Watch it all on FloRacing this week at https://bit.ly/33Kw2Xs!

Additionally, you can find all the 2019 Indiana Midget Week races in full on-demand at FloRacing.

First up on the 2020 Indiana Midget Week trail is the 3/8-mile of Paragon Speedway, located just a little less than an hour southwest of Indianapolis, which will make its debut on the Indiana Midget Week schedule by hosting its first USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget race since 1985 and its first USAC-sanctioned race of any kind since 1998.

Following the opener at Paragon, on Wednesday, June 17, the series travels northbound to the quarter-mile Gas City I-69 Speedway, whose origins with the IMW series date to the inaugural year in 2005. Next, on Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19, Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville joins the IMW docket for the 11th straight year, and for the first time, on back-to-back nights.

The 3/8-mile Lawrenceburg Speedway, which hosted the very first IMW event in 2005, serves as the penultimate race of the mini-series on Saturday, June 20. The 2020 IMW finale at Kokomo Speedway comes to the quarter mile venue on Sunday, June 21, which first hosted USAC Midget racing in USAC’s inaugural season of 1956.

All Indiana Midget Week events will follow state guidelines, limiting seating capacity to 50 percent at all venues. Tickets are expected to sell fast and will only be available online at www.usactickets.com while they last. In fact, the Paragon and Gas City events have already sold out.

There, you will be provided the option to upgrade to a pit pass. You will also have the option to purchase tickets for the full week of Indiana Midget Week events.

On the screen, there will also be a space to reserve children’s tickets. All children’s ticket prices will be based on each track’s policies. Children’s tickets will count toward the capacity level and we can keep track of all the numbers to stay within the 50 percent capacity guideline.

There’s also an option to order an Indiana Midget Week shirt that you can pick up at one of the Indiana Midget Week events you are attending.

All nights of IMW, along with all USAC National events in 2020, will be live on FloRacing.

FLORACING 24/7 INDIANA MIDGET WEEK MARATHON SCHEDULE:

6/12/2013: USAC Midgets at Gas City I-69 Speedway

6/13/2013: USAC Midgets at Lincoln Park Speedway

6/14/2013: USAC Midgets at Bloomington Speedway

6/12/2014: USAC Midgets at Lincoln Park Speedway

6/13/2014: USAC Midgets at Bloomington Speedway

6/14/2014: USAC Midgets at Lawrenceburg Speedway

6/15/2014: USAC Midgets at Kokomo Speedway

6/10/2015: USAC Midgets at Gas City I-69 Speedway

6/11/2015: USAC Midgets at Lincoln Park Speedway

6/12/2015: USAC Midgets at Bloomington Speedway

6/13/2015: USAC Midgets at Lawrenceburg Speedway

5/31/2016: USAC Midgets at Montpelier Motor Speedway

6/1/2016: USAC Midgets at Gas City I-69 Speedway

6/2/2016: USAC Midgets at Lincoln Park Speedway

6/3/2016: USAC Midgets at Bloomington Speedway

6/5/2016: USAC Midgets at Kokomo Speedway

6/6/2017: USAC Midgets at Montpelier Motor Speedway

6/7/2017: USAC Midgets at Gas City I-69 Speedway

6/8/2017: USAC Midgets at Lincoln Park Speedway

6/9/2017: USAC Midgets at Bloomington Speedway

6/10/2017: USAC Midgets at Lawrenceburg Speedway

6/11/2017: USAC Midgets at Kokomo Speedway

6/2/2018: USAC Midgets at Lawrenceburg Speedway

6/3/2018: USAC Midgets at Kokomo Speedway