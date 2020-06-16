USAC Midget Week is Here!! June 20th!!

That’s Right!! The Lawrenceburg Speedway will open the gates for the 2020 Racing Season on Saturday-June 20th!! Per the State of Indiana guidelines, our facility will be limited to 50% Capacity.

This event is nearing full, so, we highly suggest purchasing your tickets in advance.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.USACtickets.com

It’s USAC Indiana Midget Week!!

Racing will feature the USAC Midgets and the Kelsey Chevrolet Sprint Cars

Admission:

Adult: $25

Kids 7-12: $7

6 & Under: FREE

Pit Pass: $30 (all ages)

*Pit Passes can not be purchased as an upgrade from a promo ticket, family four pack, or a theme night*

*Special Promotions, tickets, & four packs only redeemable at main front gate entrance*

Times:

Pit Gate: 3:00pm (pit passes only at this time)

Front Gate & Back Stretch Area: 5:00pm

Hot Laps: 6:00pm

Opening Ceremonies: 7:00pm