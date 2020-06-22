Photo Gallery: Indiana Midget Week Finale at Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, USAC National Midget Championship Tanner Thorson (#19) racing with Kyle Larson (#86) racing for the lead Sunday at Kokomo Speedway. (Mike Campbell photo) Tanner Thorson (#19) racing with Kyle Larson (#86) racing for the lead Sunday at Kokomo Speedway. (Mike Campbell photo) Tanner Thorson (#19) edges Kyle Larson (#86) Sunday at Kokomo Speedway. (Mike Campbell photo) Tanner Thorson celebrates winning the feature Sunday at Kokomo Speedway. (Mike Campbell photo) Tanner Thorson. (Mike Campbell photo) Kyle Larson won the overall 2020 USAC Indiana Midget Week championship. (Mike Campbell photo) The top three in Indiana Midget Week points were Kyle Larson, Buddy Kofoid, and Chris Windom. (Mike Campbell photo) Chris Windom won the non-wing sprint car feature Sunday at Kokomo Speedway. (Mike Campbell photo) No related stories.