Nor*Cal Posse Shootout pertinent info for this weekend at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – June 23, 2020…The El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway is set to host the fourth annual “Nor*Cal Posse Shootout” this Friday and Saturday for Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Dwarf Cars.

The Winged 360 Sprint Car portion of the event will offer a standard weekly purse of $1,500 to win/ $200 to start on Friday, while Saturday’s finale will award $2,500 to win/ $200 to start the feature. The “Nor*Cal Posse Shootout” will be separate shows both nights with the format determined by car count.

The Placerville Speedway and Russell Motorsports Inc. would like to give a special thanks to Abreu Vineyards, High Sierra Industries, Anrak Corp., Speed Shift TV, Thompson’s Family of Dealerships, Hoosier Tires and ADCO Driveline and Custom Exhaust for making this weekend possible.

Overnight camping will be allowed in the pit area however, you must be towing a race car trailer. If you have a separate camper, please contact the fairgrounds for camping availability at 530-621-5860.

Those entering the pit area this weekend will be required to sign the standard waiver/release as well as download/print and fill out the COVID-19 waiver/release. Do NOT exit your vehicle to walk up to the Pit Booth, until you reach the gate. This form needs to be downloaded, filled out, signed & dated and presented at the Temperature Screening Station by each person attending our event(s) during the pandemic. By doing it this way, we hope to expedite the process of getting through pit gate protocol. The form is available at www.placervillespeedway.com/forms

Race teams are encouraged to purchase a two-day pit pass, which allows them to present the COVID-19 form on just one night. Temperature checks will be taken each night regardless. Even if you attended the opener, everyone is required to print out the COVID form once again.

The pit area snack bar will also be open again with delicious racetrack cuisine available for teams.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the pit meeting scheduled for 4:30pm both nights and cars on track shortly after. To promote social distancing, we will be using the MyRacePass app, where teams can find the order of events, lineups and results. Please visit www.myracepass.com to claim or create your driver profile, which will also help with scoring and administration procedures.

The grandstands will be closed to spectators this weekend. Those not in attendance can check out all of the action via pay-per-view by visiting www.speedshifttv.com and purchasing your preferred VIP subscription. If you already purchased a monthly membership during the first Placerville Speedway event recently you are set for both days.

To assist with needed room in the pit area, no personal vehicles will be allowed in the pits.

The following guidelines/ requirements have been approved by the county for this weekend’s event.

Preparation:

• In order to continue keeping our county safe, please clean and disinfect all equipment prior to arrival at the facility.

• It is highly recommended that all trucks, trailers, motorhomes, personal vehicles be actively disinfected through a wipe-down process by individual attendees prior to arrival to Placerville Speedway.

Travel to:

• All team members (referred to as Participants) should travel and attend with household contacts only if possible.

Pre-Event:

• If a participant or team member is sick or displays symptoms of COVID19- STAY HOME! Symptoms include fever, muscle pain, cough, headache, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, chills or repeated shaking with chills.

• Participants should wash hands with soap and water after being in a public place, after blowing nose, coughing, or sneezing, preparing and/or consuming food.

• Participants should avoid touching their faces.

Upon arrival at Placerville Speedway:

• Participants will be required to sign the standard waiver/release as well as download/print and fill out the COVID19 waiver/release. Do NOT exit your vehicle to walk up to the Pit Booth, until you reach the gate. This form needs to be downloaded, filled out, signed & dated and presented at the Temperature Screening Station by each person attending our event(s) during the pandemic. By doing it this way, we hope to help expedite the process of getting through the pit gate protocol

• Participants will have their temperature taken at time of check in.

• All teams will pit 10′ apart

• Participants will remain in their designated pit area and will adhere to the 6′ Social Distancing requirement from other participants.

• Participants will be allowed in the spectator area to watch their respective team car when it is on the track, but will need to vacate the area when their car exits the track

• Face masks are not required in El Dorado County but are encouraged.

Event:

• Officials will communicate with Participants over the PA system.

• Line-ups and order of events can be found at the pit board or on the My Race Pass app.

Special Considerations:

• If YOU are or live with someone over the age of 65 or WITH underlying medical conditions, please consider staying home or be prepared to self quarantine upon your return.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com