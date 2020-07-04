Boyles Edges Meseraull for Kokomo Victory

KOKOMO, IN (July 3, 2020) — Clinton Boyles won Friday night’s non-wing sprint car feature at Kokomo Speedway. Boyles was able to hold off multiple challenges by Thomas Meseraull for the victory driving Paul Hazen’s legendary #57 car. Cole Bodine, Scotty Weir, and Cole Ketcham rounded out the top five.

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, IN

Friday July 3, 2020

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 57-Clinton Boyles

2. 00-Thomas Meseraull

3. 57c-Cole Bodine

4. 22-Scotty Weir

5. 41-Cole Ketcham

6. 18-Jarett Andretti

7. 33m-Matt Westfall

8. 79bt-Max Guilford

9. 775-Travie Berryhill

10. 1H-Korbyn Haysleff

11. 24-Brian VanMeveren

12. 39-Matt Goodknight

13. 97-Austin Nigh

14. 34-Sterling Cling

15. 77-Hunter O’Neal

16. 11ag-Chase Jones

17. 01-Anthony D’Alessio

18. 9Z-Zack Pretorius

19. 07-Ricky Lewis

20. 24p-Shane Cockrum