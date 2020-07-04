Boyles Edges Meseraull for Kokomo Victory

KOKOMO, IN (July 3, 2020) — Clinton Boyles won Friday night’s non-wing sprint car feature at Kokomo Speedway. Boyles was able to hold off multiple challenges by Thomas Meseraull for the victory driving Paul Hazen’s legendary #57 car. Cole Bodine, Scotty Weir, and Cole Ketcham rounded out the top five.
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, IN
Friday July 3, 2020
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 57-Clinton Boyles
2. 00-Thomas Meseraull
3. 57c-Cole Bodine
4. 22-Scotty Weir
5. 41-Cole Ketcham
6. 18-Jarett Andretti
7. 33m-Matt Westfall
8. 79bt-Max Guilford
9. 775-Travie Berryhill
10. 1H-Korbyn Haysleff
11. 24-Brian VanMeveren
12. 39-Matt Goodknight
13. 97-Austin Nigh
14. 34-Sterling Cling
15. 77-Hunter O’Neal
16. 11ag-Chase Jones
17. 01-Anthony D’Alessio
18. 9Z-Zack Pretorius
19. 07-Ricky Lewis
20. 24p-Shane Cockrum