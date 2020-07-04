Dobmeier Transported Following Accident Friday at Cedar Lake

(July 4, 2020) — Mark Dobmeier was injured on Friday during the World of Outlaws event on Friday at Cedar Lake Speedway. Dobmeier was involved in an accident during the third heat race and was transported via ambulance to St. Paul Hospital. World of Outlaws officials indicated Dobmeier was awake and talking with the safety crew before being transported. Dobmeier’s team facebook page posted he was being prepped for back surgery this morning.

Dobmeier from Grand Forks, North Dakota is best known for being a dominatnt force with the Northern Outlaw Sprint Car Association. In recent years he has branched out beyond the River Cities Speedway, Knoxville Raceway, and Huset’s Speedway three-night circuit traveling to other venues.