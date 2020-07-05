Copeland Wins at Placerville

Placerville Speedway
Placerville, California
Saturday July 4, 2020
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Qualifying Group #1:
1. X1-Andy Forsberg, 10.715
2. 5V-Sean Becker, 10.808
3. 5H-Michael Faccinto, 10.831
4. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 10.891
5. 14W-Ryan Robinson, 11.074
6. 7Z-Zane Blanchard, 11.077
7. 85-C.J. Humphreys, 11.167
8. 25-Justin Johnson, 11.221
9. 72S-Brad Dillard, 11.234
10. 2XM-Max Mittry, 11.582
Qualifying Group #2:
1. 17W-Shane Golobic, 10.742
2. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, 10.823
3. 7C-Justyn Cox, 10.989
4. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 11.062
5. 94-Greg Decaires, 11.065
6. 46JR-Joel Myers, 11.101
7. 7B-Brent Bjork, 11.177
8. 21-Shane Hopkins, 11.226
9. 33H-Eric Humphries, 11.341
10. 34-Jodie Robinson, 11.383
Qualifying Group #3:
1. 2X-Chase Majdic, 10.796
2. 5C-Colby Copeland, 10.826
3. 38B-Blake Carrick, 10.995
4. 45-Jake Morgan, 11.082
5. 15-Michael Sellers, 11.224
6. 33T-Jimmy Trulli, 11.268
7. 2-Cody Spencer, 11.440
8. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 11.707
9. 57A-Lonnie Alton, 13.078
Qualifying Group #4:
1. 80N-Justin Bradway, 11.080
2. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 11.154
3. 5T-Trent Canales, 11.181
4. 23R-Tony Gualda, 11.193
5. 21M-Michael Ing, 11.338
6. 5-Mike Cook, 11.384
7. 98-Chris Masters, 11.391
8. 12J-John Clark, 11.401
9. 53-A.J. Alderman, 11.575
Heat Race #1:
1. 3-Kaleb Montgomery
2. 5H-Michael Faccinto
3. 5V-Sean Becker
4. X1-Andy Forsberg
5. 14W-Ryan Robinson
6. 7Z-Zane Blanchard
7. 85-C.J. Humphreys
8. 72S-Brad Dillard
9. 25-Justin Johnson
10. 2XM-Max Mittry
Heat Race #2:
1. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
2. 17W-Shane Golobic
3. 34-Jodie Robinson
4. 7B-Brent Bjork
5. 33H-Eric Humphries
6. 94-Greg Decaires
7. 46JR-Joel Myers
8. 93-Stephen Ingraham
9. 21-Shane Hopkins
10. 7C-Justyn Cox
Heat Race #3:
1. 5C-Colby Copeland
2. 38B-Blake Carrick
3. 45-Jake Morgan
4. 2X-Chase Majdic
5. 15-Michael Sellers
6. 33T-Jimmy Trulli
7. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez
8. 57A-Lonnie Alton
9. 2-Cody Spencer
Heat Race #4:
1. 23R-Tony Gualda
2. 83T-Tanner Carrick
3. 5T-Trent Canales
4. 21M-Michael Ing
5. 80N-Justin Bradway
6. 12J-John Clark
7. 98-Chris Masters
8. 53-A.J. Alderman
9. 5-Mike Cook
Dash:
1. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
2. 80N-Justin Bradway
3. 2X-Chase Majdic
4. 17W-Shane Golobic
5. 3-Kaleb Montgomery
6. 5C-Colby Copeland
7. X1-Andy Forsberg
8. 23R-Tony Gualda
B-Main:
1. 7Z-Zane Blanchard
2. 94-Greg Decaires
3. 33T-Jimmy Trulli
4. 21-Shane Hopkins
5. 12J-John Clark
6. 93-Stephen Ingraham
7. 46JR-Joel Myers
8. 98-Chris Masters
9. 2-Cody Spencer
10. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez
11. 2XM-Max Mittry
12. 25-Justin Johnson
13. 85-C.J. Humphreys
14. 5-Mike Cook
15. 57A-Lonnie Alton
16. 53-A.J. Alderman
17. 72S-Brad Dillard
18. 7C-Justyn Cox
A-Main:
1. 5C-Colby Copeland
2. 17W-Shane Golobic
3. 5H-Michael Faccinto
4. 2X-Chase Majdic
5. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
6. 23R-Tony Gualda
7. 5V-Sean Becker
8. 3-Kaleb Montgomery
9. 38B-Blake Carrick
10. X1-Andy Forsberg
11. 15-Michael Sellers
12. 83T-Tanner Carrick
13. 34-Jodie Robinson
14. 7Z-Zane Blanchard
15. 21-Shane Hopkins
16. 45-Jake Morgan
17. 21M-Michael Ing
18. 5T-Trent Canales
19. 33T-Jimmy Trulli
20. 94-Greg Decaires
21. 80N-Justin Bradway
22. 7B-Brent Bjork
23. 14W-Ryan Robinson
24. 33H-Eric Humphries