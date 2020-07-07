United Rebel Sprint Series Takes to RPM Speedway for Wheatshocker Nationals This Weekend

By Rick Salem

HAYS, Kansas (July 6, 2020) – The Mel Hambelton Ford Racing POWRi United Rebel Series will gear up for 12th Annual the Wheatshocker Nationals at Rolling Plains Motor Speedway in Hays, Kansas on July 11th and 12th. This race has been a long standing staple on the URSS schedule since 2008 and for many years the highest paying race to win in 305 competition.

On Saturday, July 11th with the URSS Sprint Cars will be the IMCA Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, and Sport Compacts. General admission is $5 for ages 6 and up, children ages 5 & under will be free admission.

Sunday, July 12th the POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing Wheatshocker Nationals feature winner will net an outstanding $2,000 pay day. The Sunday portion of the event will pay competitors $200 to start. In attendance with the Sprint Cars will be the IMCA Modifieds and Stock Cars. General admission is $5 for ages 6 and up, kids 5 & under free.

On Saturday and Sunday, gates will open at 4PM with hot laps slated to begin shortly after 6PM and green flag action starting at 7PM each night. Both nights will have live audio via RacinBoys.com.