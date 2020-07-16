31st Annual National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Induction Banquet Postponed Until 2021

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, Iowa, July 14, 2020 – The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame is sad to announce that this year’s 31st Annual National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum induction banquet will be postponed until 2021.

“With Iowa being listed as a red state, and quarantines being placed on travelers from several states who visit Iowa, it just wasn’t fair to our inductees, their families, friends, and our inductees who travel from Pennsylvania and other states to be with us”, stated Bob Baker, the museum’s executive director.

Originally scheduled for May 30 earlier this summer, the 31st Annual National Sprint Car Hall of Fame induction banquet was moved to Saturday August 1, due to COVID-19 regulations placed on social gatherings. This year’s inductees include Drivers Greg Hodnett, Tim Shaffer, Sammy Swindell; Owners-Mechanics-Builders-Manufacturers-Car Builders Walt Dyer and Paul Leffler; Promoters-Officials-Media Members-Event/Series Sponsors Don Lamberti and Spencer Riggs; and Pre-1945 Inductee Bill Cummings. Now with the quarantines placed on Iowa as a red state, the induction banquet will move back to Saturday, June 5, the traditional weekend after Memorial Day in 2021.

Guests who have purchased induction banquet tickets to this year’s induction banquet should hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the 31st Annual National Sprint Car Hall of Fame induction banquet, which will again be held in Knoxville, Iowa.

