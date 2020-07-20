Kalib Henry and McColloch Motorsports Score First win of 2020

PETERSEN MEDIA

After having mechanical issues hinder them during their first outing nearly a month ago, Kalib Henry and McColloch Motorsports were firing on all cylinders Saturday night at Placerville Speedway, as Henry picked up the team’s first win of the season in thrilling fashion.

“Friday night we tried to find balance on the car, and I think we hit on something for the feature at Ocean Speedway,” Henry said. “With what we learned, it showed on Saturday as we had a great car and picked up a win.”

Saturday night at Placerville Speedway, Henry and McColloch Motorsports checked in for the ‘Prelude to the Forni Classic’ and got off to a great start as the McColloch’s RV Repair/Davis Truck Painting/ART Speed Equip. backed machine timed in fifth fastest.

In a wild heat, Henry was able to keep his nose clean, and flex his muscles as he powered to the win and earned a spot in the redraw. Pulling the six, Henry would roll off the starting from the outside of the third row for the 25-lap feature event.

On a wicked fast racing surface following some pre-race track prep, Henry went to the high-side and made some early moves and quickly found himself in the second position.

Continuing to pound away at the top, Henry would make his move for the race lead out of the fourth turn on the eighth lap, only to have Hickle briefly get back by on the exit of two.

Having a full head of steam heading into three and four, Henry would surge back forward and take the lead as he approached traffic, and then saw the a caution fly a few laps later.

Back underway Henry continued to lead the way as he would soon feel pressure from Shane Hopkins who was working the bottom groove of the speedway.

Able to fend Hopkins off, Henry made the wise decision to try the bottom, and it would work as he continued to lead the way. A couple more stoppages negated the leaders from getting into traffic, and Henry was able to nail his restarts.

The final stanza of the race saw both Hopkins and Ryan Robinson mount a late charge on Henry as the white flag flew, but on this night, it was all about Kalib Henry and McColloch Motorsports.

Friday night the team was also in action as they made the trip to the beautiful Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, CA.

Timing in seventh fastest in time trials, Henry finished fifth in his heat race and transferred directly into the feature event.

Taking the green flag from the 11th starting position, Henry would get off to a nice start as he was able work his way through the Top-10 as he appeared to have a strong car underneath him.

Getting as high as seventh, Henry would eventually seal over his right rear tire and that would make the final laps a bit challenging. Trying to hang inside the Top-10, Henry would slip back and finish 11th.

“I can’t thank Nick and Kerry McColloch enough for such a great opportunity,’ Henry added. “I also have to thank my dad for letting us use the family engine to race over the weekend. Hopefully we can pick up another this weekend at the Forni.”

McColloch Motorsports would like to thank McColloch’s RV Repair, Davis Truck Painting, ART Speed Equipment, RE Technologies, Hansen Machine, and Gary Morgan Graphics for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 3, Wins: 1, Top-5’s: 1, Top-10’s- 1

ON TAP: McColloch Motorsports will be back in action on Saturday night with Kalib Henry at Placerville Speedway.