Terry McCarl Picks Up First Win of 2020 to Cap Off Big Week of Racing

“It was a really good stretch of races for our team,” McCarl said. “We had a car good enough to win all three nights, and to finally pick one off on Tuesday felt good.”

Tuesday night, McCarl and company would check into Rapid City Speedway for as MSTS event.

Lining up seventh in his heat race aboard the MonDak Portables/Ft. Union Supply and Trading/TheSnowPlow.com backed No. 4 machine, McCarl would have a big points race as he worked his way forward and finished fourth.

Finding himself on the pole of the feature event, the Altoona, IA driver would not be denied on this night. After leading a ton of laps on Friday and Saturday night only to finish second and third, TMAC would get the job done on Tuesday night.

Running a very strong race, McCarl would pick up his first win of the 2020 season to cap off a strong three race swing for the Destiny Motorsports team.

The weekend kicked off on Friday night at Jackson Motorplex where TMAC timed his mount in second quickest in time trials, before racing to a second place finish in his heat race.

Leading the field to green in the feature, McCarl would get off to a great start as he led the way early. With Justin Henderson giving chase, McCarl would briefly fall back to second only to make a move back around Henderson to claim the top spot and begin to open up a gap.

Getting into traffic in the race’s waning laps, Henderson would close back in on TMAC and it would set up for quite the finish. With McCarl hitting the bottom wrong in three and four with just two laps to go, it would allow Henderson to ride the momentum up top and take the lead and go on to win, as TMAC finished second on this night.

Heading to Knoxville Raceway on Saturday night, McCarl continued to show a lot of speed as he opened the night up by timing in fifth quickest in qualifying time trials.

Picking up a fourth place finish in his heat race, McCarl would line up on the front row of the feature event alongside Lynton Jeffrey.

Getting the jump, McCarl looked very sporty on the famed ½ mile has set a strong pace early, despite a couple of stoppages.

Enduring a broken throttle spring on the opening lap, it became more challenging for McCarl to roll the bottom as the race wore on and it allowed Brian Brown to close in on him in the latter stages of the race.

Leading all the way until lap 18, McCarl would slip back to second and on the last lap would fall to third as Rico Abreu was able to get by him.

“Saturday night was disappointing because we had such a good car,” McCarl said. “It was bittersweet, but great to end up on the podium. Overall, a really good week for our team, and looking forward to getting back to Knoxville this weekend.”

2020 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 31, Wins-1, Top 5’s-9, Top 10’s-13.

ON TAP: TMAC and Destiny Motorsports will be back at Knoxville Raceway on Saturady.

