From Knoxville Raceway

This Saturday it’s Jersey Freeze/Dennison Racing Tee’s “Christmas in July” night at Knoxville Raceway!

Can Rico Abreu make it back-to-back race wins? Only 24 points separate 360 drivers Jamie Ball and Carson McCarl in the championship hunt! Will Matthew Stelzer break his winless streak? Find out this Saturday, July 25!

Gates open at 5:30pm for ALL guests. Hot laps begin at 6:45pm. Adult tickets are $15. Teens are $10. Children 12 and under are free.