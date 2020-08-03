EXPECTED SEVERE WEATHER CONDITIONS FORCE CANCELLATION OF USAC NATIONAL MIDGET & MODIFIED DOUBLE HEADER TUESDAY AT GRANDVIEW

By Robert Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA AUGUST 3, 2020 . . . . Due to the fast-approaching Tropical Storm Isaias and the forecast of high winds and heavy rain, management of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series in conjunction with USAC officials are canceling the Tuesday night, August 4 NOS Energy USAC National Midget & 358 Modified event at Grandview Speedway. The weather outlook is very dismal, with rain forecasted at 100% throughout the entire day and an estimated rainfall of two to three inches. This event will not be rescheduled for 2020.

“It’s an unfortunate turn of events for the 2020 racing season,” Co-promoter Bob Miller said. “We were excited to offer up a great night of USAC Midget racing, but with the current pandemic, minimizing the cost for race teams is important. We will prepare for this event in 2021.”

With the odds stacked against the chance of getting the Tuesday, August 4 event in the books, the early cancellation will allow USAC race teams and spectators to remain safe at home, waiting for the storm to pass before heading east for the balance of the USAC Midget swing.

The next Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event is set for Thursday night, August 27 with the return of Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints. The 358 Modifieds will be part of the doubleheader with gates opening at 5 PM and race time set for 7:30 PM.

Adult admission tickets are $30, Children 6 to 11 are $10, Children 5 and under will be admitted free. The pit fee is $40, and a license is not required. Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night. We ask that you please bring exact change. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM. Advance tickets orders can be processed up to the day before the race. We apologize, but advance tickets will NOT be available on race day.

The conditions and requirements under the COVID-19 situation are ever-changing, and we will provide updates as we approach race night. To offer the safest possible conditions for our fans, competitors, officials, safety crew, and track employees, we are making the following requests.

Please bring exact change when purchasing general admission tickets or pit passes.

We also advise that you wear a face mask, although not mandatory.

When possible, especially when standing in line, practice social distancing, and be considerate of the individuals around you.

Also, as much as we want you to join us if you are not feeling well, please do not attend.

THUNDER ON THE HILL COMING EVENTS:

Thursday, August 27 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints & 358 Modifieds”

Saturday, October 17 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 6 PM

MODS AT THE MADHOUSE Trick or Treat Triple 20’s & Sportsman

Grandview Speedway Contact Information

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Speedway Phone: 610-754-7688

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill