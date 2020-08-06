Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals Rapidly Approaching

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (August 6, 2020) – Two weeks from now, the Fourth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals will be at full song at the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park in southwest Kansas.

The event is set for Thursday through Saturday, August 20-22.

Two full nights of preliminary action set the stage for the Saturday, August 22, $3,000-to-win championship finale. With lap money factored in as well, a driver could pocket as much as $4,500 in the Saturday night 30-lap finale alone.

After Fort Worth’s Kevin Ramey topped the inaugural version of the DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals in 2017, Fairview, Oklahoma’s Jake Martens pocketed $4,040 including lap money by fending off a last-lap slider from Jake Bubak and then beating Chad Koch to the stripe in last year’s hair-raising finale.

Bubak upped the overall total by sweeping through last year’s Nationals, piling up $6,300 in winnings over the course of the weekend.

The Colorado hotshoe had to work for it though, racing from eighth and then tenth to take advantage late in both preliminary features and then fighting off the advances of Jason Martin to wire the finale.

Entry forms for the Fourth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals are available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/DCRP-305-Sprint-Car-Nationals-2020-Entry-Form.pdf.

Entries submitted by August 13 are just $100 with a driver pit pass of $20 per night. Entries submitted after August 13 are $150 with driver pit pass at $30 per night.

This year’s event will be accompanied by the track’s annual Sport Modified Mayhem along with the Kansas Antique Racers.

The Vitals:

The What: The Fourth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals. Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars versus United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS) along with a number of other invaders from throughout.

The When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, August 20-22. Races begin at 7:30 p.m. each night.

The Where: Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south.

The Format: All cars run each night. Thursday and Friday heat races lined up according to pill draw with passing points in effect to determine “B” Main(s) and “A” Main lineup each night. Top 8 in passing points will redraw for feature starting position with 9-16 in passing points making up rows five through eight of the “A” Main. Balance will go to two or three “B” Mains based upon car count to fill out the 22-car “A” Main.

Event points will be awarded as follows to determine Saturday night lineups:

Heat Races – 1st – 20, 2nd -18, 3rd – 16, 4th – 14th, etc.

Additionally, 0.5 points will be awarded for each heat race position gained and 0.3 points will be deducted for each position lost.

A Feature Points: 1st – 100, 2nd – 95, 3rd – 91, 4th – 88, 5th – 85, 6th – 82, 7th – 79, 8th – 76, 9th – 73, 10th – 70, 11th – 68, 12th – 66, 13th – 64, 14th – 62, 15th -60, 16th – 58th, 17th – 56, 18th – 54, 19th – 52, 20th – 50, 21st – 48, 22nd – 46.

B Main Non-Transfers – 1st – 44, 2nd -42, 3rd – 40, etc.

Saturday:

Top 6 in combined points from Thursday and Friday lock-in to the Triple A Trucking Dash for Cash ($1,000 total purse) to determine lineup for front three rows of the feature.

Balance go to heat races lined up based upon overall point totals from the previous two nights with an invert of six. Saturday heat points (1st – 120, 2nd – 108, 3rd – 96, 4th – 84, 5th – 72, etc.) are added to preliminary night totals to determine balance of “A” Main and “B” Main(s) lineups. Top ten total go to positions 7-16 of “A” Main, balance to “B” Main(s).

The Payout: Saturday – $3,000, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,200, 4. $1,000, 5. $800, 6. $700, 7. $650, 8. $600, 9. $550, 10. $500, 11. $475, 12. $450, 13. $425, 14. $400, 15. $400, 16. $400, 17. $400, 18. $400, 19. $400, 20. $400, 21. $400, 22. $400. $150 for Non-Qualifiers.

Plus – $50/$30/$20 lap money for 1st, 2nd and 3rd each of the 30 laps.

Plus – Mel Hambelton Racing Dash for Cash for top 6 in combined preliminary points that sets first three rows of feature lineup: 1st – $300, 2nd – $200, 3rd – $150, 4th – $150, 5th – $100, 6th – $100.

Thursday and Friday Prelims: 1. $600, 2. $400, 3. $350, 4. $325, 5. $300, 6. $275, 7. $250, 8. $225, 9. $200, 10. $175, 11. $150, 12. $125, 13. $120, 14. $110, 15. $100, 16. $100, 17. $100, 18. $100, 19. $100, 20. $100, 21. $100, 22. $100. $50 for Non-Qualifiers.

The Entries: The full list of entries is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/driver-info/dcrp-305-sprint-car-nationals/entries/.

The Lap Sponsors: In addition to an already hefty payout, another $3,000 in lap money will be distributed in Saturday night’s 30-lap championship feature. Each lap will be worth $100 with the leader collecting $50, second-place picking up $30 and third-place earning $20.

To claim your lap before they’re gone, contact Tommie Estes, Jr., at 620-225-3277 or Lonnie Wheatley at lonniewheatley@gmail.com.

The Regulations: Standard Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Car rules will be in effect for the Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals, with the following items to be noted:

—Right rear tire may be either the Hoosier Racesaver or Hoosier 105×16.0-15 Medium. Any tire is allowed on the other three corners. All tires must durometer a minimum of 35.

—Top wing (maximum 5×5) must be totally flat to run a wicker bill up to two inches. No wicker bills permitted on dished wings. Sideboards on the top wing must be 90 degrees square to center foil. The leading edge of the nose wing can be no further forward than 20 inches of the leading edge of the front axle.

—Cockpit adjustable weight jacks, shocks or wings will not be permitted. Titanium brakes are okay.

The Pit Party: The Jones-Richardson Racing Pit Party will take place upon the completion of Friday night’s racing action. All teams and fans are invited to enjoy the fun with free pizza and beverages while supplies last.

Special Awards: Several special awards are in place according:

Hard Charger Award courtesy of Steve Hilker Trucking, Inc.

$500 Mid-Way Bonus courtesy of Adams Roofing ($250, $150, $100 for top three on lap 15 of Saturday Night feature)

$250 Best Appearing Car courtesy of Adams Roof Tech

Past Champions: Each of the previous renditions of the Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals have come down to spirited last-lap battles for the lead with winners hailing from Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado.

2017 – Kevin Ramey (Fort Worth, TX)

2018 – Jake Martens (Fairview, OK)

2019 – Jake Bubak (Arvada, CO)

The Tickets & Pit Passes: Tickets to the Thursday and Friday preliminary events are only $12 for each night with Saturday’s finale just $20 while children eleven and under are free each night. Pit passes are $30 for each night.

The Accommodations: The Comfort Suites located conveniently at 2700 West Wyatt Earp Boulevard in Dodge City is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. With an extensive list of classic amenities, Comfort Suites will help you feel right at home when traveling.

Be sure to ask for the Dodge City Raceway Park rate when booking. For more information, check online at https://www.choicehotels.com/kansas/dodge-city/comfort-suites-hotels/ks193?brand=CI or call 620-801-4545.

In total, the 2020 season atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval is slated for a dozen nights of action along with another six Sunday cards atop the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

Detailed schedule information is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Lubbock Wrecker Service has over 50 years of collective experience providing heavy duty, medium duty, and light vehicle towing. Their licensed, bonded, insured drivers are true professionals to handle all your towing needs, no matter the size. Whether you need a vehicle towed just for removal, or if you need an emergency wrecker, Lubbock Wrecker Service has two locations to serve you. More information regarding Lubbock Wrecker Service is available at www.lubbockwrecker.com or by calling 806-748-1044 or 325-573-6300.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.