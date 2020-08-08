Harli White Passes Kyle Offill to Win C-Main at the 2020 360 Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 8, 2020) — ASCS National Tour competitor Harli White used late race exploits to win Saturday’s C-Main during the 30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank. White from Lindsay, Oklahoma passed Tracy, California’s Kyle Offill on lap eight and pulled away over the final four laps for the victory.

The first two attempts to start the event resulted in the caution flag coming out for Matthew Howard and Danny Sams III making contact the turn one wall in separate incidents. The third attempt was successful with Offill taking the lead with White in pursuit.

Further back in the field Kelby Watt and Chris Martin raced for the fourth and final transfer spot. This allowed James McFadden, who started 18th, to quickly close in to join Watt and Martin swapped fifth on lap three before McFadden took the spot away on lap five. Two laps later McFadden continued his march through the field passing Watt for the fourth and final transfer spot.

Just as McFadden moved into the transfer spot Offill’s lead over White disappeared with White putting on pressure to take the lead. White was able to get along side of Offill through turns one and two and took the lead down the backstretch on lap eight.

With two laps to go McFadden continued his march through the field taking third position from Garret Williamson.

At the finish White was victorious over Offill, and McFadden. One lap later Williamson was being pressured by Watt for the fourth and final transfer spot. Watt was able to edge Williamson for that position on the final lap.

Going into turn one after the checkered flag Williamson’s car snapped sideways, backed into the wall, and flipped hard down the track. Williams exited the car under his own power.

30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday August 8, 2020

1. 17W-Harli White

2. 88-Kyle Offill

3. 9-James McFadden

4. 1K-Kelby Watt

5. 24-Garret Williamson

6. 44-Chris Martin

7. 2M-Matt Moro

8. 52-Blake Hahn

9. 24N-Nathan Mills

10. 5C-Colby Copeland

11. 23-Devon Dobie

12. 5H-Mitchell Faccinto

13. 33H-Colton Heath

14. 83-Rob Kubli

15. 95-Matt Covington

16. 22X-Riley Goodno

17. 35S-Jason Shulz

18. 55-McKenna Hasse

19. 115-Nick Parker

20. 28F-Davie Franek

21. 81E-Eric Bridger

22. 24D-Danny Sams III

23. 5J-Jamie Ball

24. 37H-Matthew Howard

(First four finishers transferred to the B-Main)