Knoxville Raceway Cancels Remainder of the 2020 Season

(August 24, 2020) — The Marion County Fair Association announced Monday that the remainder of the 2020 schedule at Knoxville Raceway has been cancelled. In a statement released late Monday night the Fair Association cited recent events of COVID-19 positive tests following “the One and Only” event recently held at track.

“The health and safety of our fans, competitors and employees is our top priority,” said Brian Bailey, Marion County Fair Association President. “Several individuals tested positive for COVID-19 following our most recent race. In light of that information, we feel that returning to racing this weekend would be premature. Additionally, a large-scale event like the Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals won’t be in the best interests of the track or the community at this time.”

Four weekly sprint car events and the upcoming Late Model Nationals were impacted by the decision. Tickets and camping for the Late Model event will be automatically refunded while questions involving suites, season tickets, and season parking can be answered by the Knoxville Raceway ticket office at (641) 842-5431.