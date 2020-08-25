Attica Raceway Park adds rain-date for this weekend

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – As the 2020 racing season – impacted by COVID-19 – starts to wind down, tracks have worked tirelessly to schedule races. Attica Raceway Park added several races to the schedule after losing all of the events in March, April and May and continues to work hard to give race teams and fans opportunities including this weekend.

“Ohio’s Finest Racing” speedplant is scheduled for Kistler Racing Products/Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating presents the Mark Keegan Classic Season Championship Night Friday, Aug. 28 for the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, Fremont Fence 305 Sprints and the Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Models with double points on the line. If the event gets cancelled Attica Raceway Park will race on Saturday, Aug. 29 and will feature the 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks and it will be a non-points race. Should Friday’s event get cancelled, season championship night will be moved to Friday, Sept. 11.

“We are trying to give race teams more opportunities to compete. We’ve only had 11 races in 2020 and having a Saturday rain date gives teams more options to race,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

Following are the championship scenarios provided by head scorer Todd Tappel:

410 Sprints

*If Cap Henry finishes 6th or better, he wins the championship

*If Chad Kemenah wins, and Cap Henry finishes 7th or worse, Kemenah wins the championship

*If Trey Jacobs wins, and Cap Henry finishes 15th or worse, and Chad Kemenah finishes 8th or worse, Jacobs win the championship

*If none of the above win, Chad Kemenah needs to finish 8 spots ahead of Cap Henry to win the championship

Late Models

*If Devin Shiels finishes 3rd or better, he wins the championship

*If Matt Irey wins, and Devin Shiels finishes 4th or worse, Irey wins the championship

*If neither wins, and Irey finishes 4 spots ahead of Shiels, they tie

305 Sprints

*If Paul Weaver finishes 5th or better, he wins the championship

*If Jamie Miller wins, and Paul Weaver finishes 6th or worse, Miller wins the championship

*If Seth Schneider wins, Weaver finishes 11th or worse, and Miller finishes 5th or worse, Schneider wins the championship

*If none of the above wins, Miller needs to finish 6 spots ahead of Weaver to win the championship

Keep tabs on the ongoing race schedule at www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park. For those who can’t attend the races, DirtVision.com carries all the action on pay per view.