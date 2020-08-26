Daniel Maintains Lead in World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year Battle After Solid Debut in North Dakota

Inside Line Promotions

– WEST FARGO, N.D. (Aug. 25, 2020) – Mason Daniel holds a 16-point advantage in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Rookie of the Year chase with 18 scheduled races remaining this season.

Daniel is coming off two top-20 runs during his first-ever trip to North Dakota last weekend with ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt.’ He placed 16 th on Friday at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks during the Second Leg of the Northern Tour and 17th on Saturday at Red River Valley Speedway during the Red River Rumble.

“I really enjoyed both of the tracks,” he said. “They are very different from each other. One is a quarter-mile bullring and the other one races like a 3/8 mile. I think we came out with more confidence and I’m excited to get back to both tracks whenever we can.”

Daniel qualified 16th quickest and placed sixth in a heat race before he capped Friday’s race at River Cities Speedway with a 16 th-place outing in the A Main.

He improved his qualifying and heat race results the ensuing night at Red River Valley Speedway, where he timed in 12th quickest and ended fifth in a heat race. Daniel battled for a top 15 throughout the feature before closing with a 17th-place showing.

“This was our first real weekend where we qualified well both nights,” he said. “I think that’s important that we have a good qualifying result. We have speed earlier in the night and need to carry that throughout the rest of the night. My guys do a great job. It just takes laps and experience on my end.

“The talent level is so good right now across the field. It’s just really hard to make big gains. It comes down to setting yourself up for success early in the night and then capitalizing in the feature.”

Daniel plans on racing this Saturday at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo., and Sunday at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., with the World of Outlaws. He has earned podium finishes at both tracks during 360ci winged sprint car competition.

“It’s going to be way different in the 410 versus the 360,” he said. “I’m not really sure what to expect with it being so much faster. Hopefully we can adapt quickly and lay down a great qualifying lap each night.”

QUICK RESULTS –

Aug. 22 – River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, N.D. – Qualifying: 16; Heat race: 6 (6); Feature: 16 (16).

Aug. 23 – Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D. – Qualifying: 12; Heat race: 5 (4); Feature: 17 (15).

SEASON STATS –

37 races, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s, 3 top 15s, 10 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo., and Sunday at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.masondanielracing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MasonDRacing

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Young’s Commercial Transfer

Young’s Commercial Transfer is a family-owned business with deep roots in California’s Central Valley. Young’s Commercial Transfer is the largest for-hire hauler of tomatoes in the United States. For more information, visit http://yctinc.com.

“Young’s Commercial Transfer started my racing career,” Daniel said. “Without them I would never have set foot in a car or had the opportunity I have now. I can’t thank them enough for all that they do for us. They have supported me since Day 1 and that means the world to me to have that support.”

Daniel would like to thank TruStar Energy, Valley Pacific, BTC Bank, Dillon Risk Management, Extreme Brand Products, Razzle Dazzle, King Racing Products, QA1 Rod Ends, Stevie Smith Titanium, Wings Unlimited, Bell Helmets, Golden State Peterbilt, E.M. Tharp, Fresno Truck Center and Suncrest Bank for their continued support.