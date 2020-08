Allstar Performance Event List: August 28-30, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place August 28-30, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday August 28, 2020

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Mark Keegan Classic

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Mark Keegan Classic

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / POWRi Northern Renegrades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series

Dothan Race Land – Dothan, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Jackson County Speedway – Jackson, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder Racesaver Sprint Car Series

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down

Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS – USA – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Murray County Speedway – Slayton, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association

Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, IL – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car League

Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Twin 20’s

Saturday August 29, 2020

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series / Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – United Racing Club

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Bethany Speedway – Bethany, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Big Sky Speedway – Billings, MT – USA – ASCS Frontier Region

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Final Point Night

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints – Wingless Nationals

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Midget Cars

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Devil’s Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – USA – Western Renegade Sprint Series

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Limited Sprints

Highland Rim Speedway – Greenbrier, TN – USA – USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series

I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO – USA – POWRi Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Non-Wing Champ Sprints – Season Championship

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Lincoln Park Speedway – Puanamville, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – USA – USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series

Magic Valley Speedway – Twin Falls, ID – USA – Focus Midgets

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Mercer Raceway – Mercer, PA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, ONT – CAN – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Nevada Speedway – Nevada, MO – USA – ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Warrior Region

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – North East Wingless Sprints

Orland Raceway – Orland, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Pittsburgh’s Pennslyvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Pittsburgh’s Pennslyvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association – Jimm Huffman Memorial

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Midget Cars

Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Wingless Auto Club

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association

Sanida Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Senoia Raceway – Senoia, GA – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Silver Bullet Speedway – Owendale, MI – USA – Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

Southern Oklahoma Speedway – Ardmore, OK – USA – Texas Sprint Series

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – World of Outlaws

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car League – Helm Memorial

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Sunday August 30, 2020

Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – USA – World of Outlaws

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars