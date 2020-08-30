Kirkland Returns To ASCS Frontier Victory Lane At Big Sky Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

BILLINGS, Mont. (August 29, 2020) Pulling his streak to six top-five finishes with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region, Trever Kirkland finally added a victory to his 2020 season with his fourth career win with the series coming at Big Sky Speedway on Saturday night.

Ending a dry spell with the tour that has seen the No. 37 absent from Victory Lane since 2017, Kirkland led start to finish at the three-eighths-mile oval. Joe Perry crossed second with Kory Wermling moving from seventh to third. David Hoiness followed from ninth with Jeremy McCune fifth.

Willie Hernandez made it to sixth from 13th with Adam Speckman going from 12th to seventh. Robert DeHaan carried the trend from 11th with Travis Reber and Mitchell Burns completing the top ten.

The next outing for the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region will be Friday, September 4, and Saturday, September 5 at Sweetwater Speedway in Rock Springs, Wy.

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Big Sky Speedway (Billings, Mont.)

Saturday, August 29, 2020

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Joe Perry[1]; 2. 88-Travis Reber[3]; 3. OJ-Jeremy McCune[4]; 4. 9K-Kory Wermling[6]; 5. 27DD-David Hoiness[5]; 6. 18-Paul Jones[7]; 7. 2X-Mike Manwill[2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 37-Trever Kirkland[2]; 2. 11-Mindy McCune[6]; 3. 77-Damon McCune[4]; 4. 20-Mitchell Burns[7]; 5. 33-Robert DeHaan[3]; 6. 4-Adam Speckman[1]; 7. 1M-Willie Hernandez Jr[5]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 37-Trever Kirkland[1]; 2. 28-Joe Perry[3]; 3. 9K-Kory Wermling[7]; 4. 27DD-David Hoiness[9]; 5. OJ-Jeremy McCune[5]; 6. 1M-Willie Hernandez Jr[13]; 7. 4-Adam Speckman[12]; 8. 33-Robert DeHaan[11]; 9. 88-Travis Reber[4]; 10. 20-Mitchell Burns[8]; 11. 18-Paul Jones[10]; 12. 77-Damon McCune[6]; 13. 11-Mindy McCune[2]; 14. 2X-Mike Manwill[14]