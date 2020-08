Feature Winners: August 26-30, 2020

Wednesday August 26, 2020

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Ryan Robinson

Thursday August 27, 2020

Grand Rapids Speedway – Grand Rapids, MN – USA – POWRi Northern Renegrades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Caley Emerson

Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Danny Dietrich

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down – Kyle Cummins

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Nick Evans

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints – Chase Goetz

Friday August 28, 2020

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / POWRi Northern Renegrades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Brian Trembath

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / POWRi Northern Renegrades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Nick DaRonco

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series – Chase Viebrock

Dothan Race Land – Dothan, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Connor Leoffler

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down – Kyle Cummins

Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS – USA – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association – Wyatt Burks

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Garrett Hill

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – Ethan Barrow

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Ricky Lewis

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Austin Pierce

Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association – Paul Nienhiser

Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, IL – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car League – Garrett Aitken

Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Ben Wagoner

Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series – Jody Rosenboom

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Cody Wehrle

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – D.J. Johnson

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Justin Allen

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Mark Keegan Classic – Paul Weaver

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Mark Keegan Classic – Travis Philo

Saturday August 29, 2020

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Jordan Goldesberry

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Travis Arenz

Big Sky Speedway – Billings, MT – USA – ASCS Frontier Region – Trevor Kirkland

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series – Chase Viebrock

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series – Rob Caho Jr.

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series – Ryan Bowers

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints – Wingless Nationals – Tanner Holmes

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Chance Crum

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series – Tim Alberding

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Kyle Clark

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship – Marcus Thomas

Devil’s Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – USA – Western Renegade Sprint Series – Adam Sobolik

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Tyler Drueke

Highland Rim Speedway – Greenbrier, TN – USA – USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series – Hunter Wise

I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO – USA – POWRi Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association – Keith Rauch

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jesse Lindberg

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series – Matt Westfall

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down – Tyler Courtney

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Non-Wing Champ Sprints – Season Championship – T.J. Herrell

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship – Jeremy Allen

Lincoln Park Speedway – Puanamville, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – Ethan Barrow

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Brent Beauchamp

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Spencer Bayston

Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – USA – USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series – Bryan Stanfill

Magic Valley Speedway – Twin Falls, ID – USA – Focus Midgets – Chaz Groat

Mercer Raceway – Mercer, PA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Garrett Bard

Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, ONT – CAN – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Mitch Brown

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – North East Wingless Sprints – Rich Mellor

Pittsburgh’s Pennslyvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Zach Morrow

Pittsburgh’s Pennslyvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Tim Shaffer

Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association – Cole Duncan

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Lance Dewease

Senoia Raceway – Senoia, GA – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Connor Leoffler

Silver Bullet Speedway – Owendale, MI – USA – Great Lakes Traditional Sprints – Brian Ruhlman

Southern Oklahoma Speedway – Ardmore, OK – USA – Texas Sprint Series – Gary Owens

Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Justin Zimmerman

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – World of Outlaws – Sheldon Haudenschild

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jordan Ryan

Sunday August 30, 2020

Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Aaron Reutzel

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – USA – World of Outlaws – Brad Sweet

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Justin Sanders

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Steve Owings