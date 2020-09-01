MSA 360 Sprint Car competitors set to chase Harry Neitzel Tribute hardware

PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS

August 31, 2020 –

The special event to honor the universally respected Neitzel, who was one of the MSA’s biggest supporters, has grown into one of the crown jewel events on the MSA schedule.

To date, three different MSA drivers have claimed Harry Neitzel Tribute Race hardware. Five-time MSA champion Kurt Davis of South Milwaukee took home the inaugural event in 2017, West Bend’s Kevin Karnitz claimed the victory in 2018 and the now retired Jim Melis of Glenbeulah was the 2019 race winner.

Among the favorites to visit victory lane this year will be point leader Travis Arenz of Sheboygan, who has tallied four MSA A-main victories, including three triumphs at The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis. and the most recent MSA event at Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, Wis. on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Three-time MSA champion Brandon McMullen of Oshkosh is hot on Arenz’s heals in the spirited race for this year’s MSA series title on the strength of four A-main victories, including two at The Plymouth Dirt Track, one at Beaver Dam Raceway and another at Gravity Park Speedway in Chilton.

Arenz heads into Friday’s Harry Neitzel Tribute Race with a slim five-point advantage over McMullen in the chase for the 2020 MSA title with just five points races remaining on the season.

The MSA’s all-time winningest driver in A-main competition, Kurt Davis, who stands third in MSA points with a pair of A-main victories at The Plymouth Dirt Track and Outagamie Speedway in Seymour so far this season, will be looking to be the Harry Neitzel Tribute Race’s first repeat winner.

Other top contenders expected to compete include 2018 Plymouth Dirt Track Racing 360 Sprint Car champion Justin Miller of Plymouth, second-year competitor Justin Erickson of Plymouth, past MSA champion Lance Fassbender of Burnett, 2014 MSA Masters Series champion Paul Pokorski of West Bend, Tim Haddy of Waupun, Tony Wondra of Campbellsport and Adam Miller of Plymouth.

Pokorski, Adam Miller and former MSA champ Ben Schmidt of Howards Grove each have one victory in MSA A-main action this season.

Also on the card will be the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association 410 Sprint Car Series, along with the Modified division.

Pit gates open at 3 p.m., spectator gates are set to open at 5 p.m. with warm ups at 6 p.m. and hot laps, qualifying and racing to follow.

Spectator admission is $25 for adults with kids 6-12 $5 and children 5 and under admitted free. Pit admission is $30.

Pedal Down Promotions is a full-service public relations and media services company devoted to helping clients effectively communicate with targeted audiences through a diverse array of promotional strategies and methods, including press releases, newsletters, profile and feature articles, website and social media content development, printed media, editing and layout, graphic design and book publishing services.