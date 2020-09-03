Justin Sanders and Antaya Motorsports Score 2nd Win Together in 2020

PETERSEN MEDIA

For the last decade Justin Sanders has been a forced to be reckoned with at most tracks in Northern California racking up numerous wins. Sunday night the Aromas, CA driver was able to add another track to that list as he broke through and won his first career feature event at Petaluma Speedway.

“Petaluma has been a place that has been tough on me year after year,” Sanders said. “We had a couple seasons where we racked up a ton of wins all over, but this place eluded us, and it feels cool to finally get into victory lane there.”

Returning to the seat of the Antaya Motorsports No. 16a machine on Sunday night, Sanders opened his night up by timing the Fire Protection Management/Alkaline 88/North County Plastering backed entry in ninth fastest in time trials.

Picking up the popular win his heat race, Sanders would propel himself into the redraw where the seven-pill placed him in the inside of the fourth row for the 25-lap feature event.

On the hooked up and rough Petaluma Speedway surface, Sanders would have his spurs synched up tight as he began working his way forward. Getting into fifth on the first lap, Sanders would shoot into fourth on a lap two restart.

Working into the third position on the eighth lap as the field got into traffic, Sanders would then go to work on Andy Forsberg who raced in front of him.

Able to work by Forsberg on the 11th lap, Sanders then had Ryan Robinson in his crosshairs as he caught the leader as traffic was extremely tricky on this night.

Working into the lead on the 17th lap, the caution would fly one lap later giving Sanders clear track, but it would put the field back on his rear bumper.

The final seven laps of the race would see Sanders and Forsberg pull away from the rest of the field. While Forsberg would do all he could to pace the No. 16a machine, Sanders was having none of it as he was able to race to his first ever feature event win at Petaluma Speedway.

“Thanks to Larry Antaya and all the names on this car for making this all possible,” Sanders said. “2020 wasn’t the year that we had planned with this car, but we have been good in it when we have brough it out and it is great to get another win in it.”

Justin and Larry Antaya Motorsports would like to thank Fire Protection Management, Alkaline 88, North County Plastering, Roadside 24 Hour Service, Wicked Cushion, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Triple X Race Co., Walker Filtration, FK Shocks, and Wings Unlimited for their support in 2020.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 13, Wins-2, Top 5’s- 5, Top-10’s- 7

ON TAP: Justin Sanders and Antaya Motorsports are unsure where they will be next at the time of press.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with Justin Sanders by visiting his website, www.teamsandersmotorsports.com.