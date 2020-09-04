Franklin B. Alexander Memorial Saturday at Sycamore

By Bryan Gapinski

Sycamore, IL Sept 3—Increased payoffs await competitors in this Saturday’s Sept. 5 “Franklin B. Alexander Memorial” Badger Midget Series event at Sycamore Speedway.

A $2,000 winner’s share, will be available for feature if they are a driver and car owner member of Badger. If the winner fails to meet the bonus requirement, he will receive the standard Badger first place payout. The feature event will pay $200 to start.

Franklin B. Alexander was a long-time well-known race fan attending events at Sycamore, Wilmot and Sante Fe Speedway to name a few tracks. Due to the generosity of the Alexander family which competes in the series by sponsoring two cars and owning a third, competitors will be racing for the largest posted purse during the 2020 season. EnviroFab and Corson Racing has also posted a $50 bonus to the 15th place feature finish.

Saturday’s event at Sycamore will also feature Super Late Models, Street Stocks, and Pure Stocks. General admission gates open at 6:00 pm, with qualifying at 6:30, with racing to follow.

The event will be also the first of two events for The Advance Fastening Supply (AFS) Challenge. The Madison, Waukesha, Greenville, WI company has posted a $1,500 bonus to any driver who wins both Sept. 5 Sycamore and Sept. 12 Plymouth (Wis.) Dirt Track features. If a sweep fails to occur drivers competing at both events that are Badger members will split up the bonus equally.

Defending Series Champion Chase McDermand holds a one-point over Nick Baran heading into the event. Tyler Baran (Aug.8), and Sean Murphy (Aug.22) have won the previous two Sycamore event this season.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Chase McDermand 425; 2. Nick Baran 424; 4. Kevin Douglas 301; 4. Tyler Baran 293; 5. Jeff Zelinski 274; 6. Derek Doerr 246; 7. Kurt Mayhew 238; 8. Ryan Zielski 299; 9. Kevin Olson 215; 10. Jeremy Douglas 224..