Labor Day Weekend Spectacular Doubleheader on Tap at DCRP!

DODGE CITY, Kan. (September 3, 2020) – Racers and fans alike get a double dip of high-octane dirt track racing action atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park on this Labor Day weekend.

All five featured divisions will be in action on both Saturday and Sunday night with the green flag flying on both nights at 7:30 p.m.

The five classes competing in the Labor Day Weekend Spectacular at DCRP will be the Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

The pair of non-championship points events offer up a unique format with group qualifying setting lineups for each night of racing action.

The DCRP Sprint Cars have offered up seven different winners in eight features this year with Jake Bubak going two for three in the recent Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals to become the season’s only repeat winner.

On the same night that Bubak topped the Sprint Car Nationals finale, Brandon Kenny became the first repeat winner in IMCA Sport Modified action as well with a last-lap win the Sport Modified Mayhem feature event.

Troy Burkhart and Gregg Schell have both posted a pair of IMCA Stock Car wins though most recent victor Chris Oliver leads the way in the points parade with Tathan Burkhart and Duane Wahrman both posting a pair of IMCA Hobby Stock wins.

Dakota Sproul has been the most frequent visitor to DCRP victory lane in 2020 with four wins in six IMCA Modified tries.

Tickets for each night of racing action this weekend are just $12 for adults with children 11 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

In total, the 2020 season atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval is slated for a dozen nights of action along with another six Sunday cards atop the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

Detailed schedule information is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

The Comfort Suites located conveniently at 2700 West Wyatt Earp Boulevard in Dodge City is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. With an extensive list of classic amenities, Comfort Suites will help you feel right at home when traveling. Be sure to ask for the Dodge City Raceway Park rate when booking. For more information, check online at https://www.choicehotels.com/kansas/dodge-city/comfort-suites-hotels/ks193?brand=CI or call 620-801-4545.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.