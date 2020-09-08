Abreu scores $10K at Attica; Pennsylvania next​

From Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing

ST. HELENA, Calif. (September 8, 2020) – Rico Abreu’s return to Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, proved to be a success story right from the start, not only concluding his visit to the home of “Ohio’s Finest Racing” with a pair of top-ten performances, but securing a $10,000 top prize, as well as a Hard Charger Award, in the process, each against Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions.

Abreu, driver of the Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing/Abreu Vineyards/Curb Records/Lucas Oil Products/Self Made Racing/Davis Door Company/Salty’s BBQ/Wiser Golf/Whistle Stop Bar and Grill/Dancer Logistics/The Wiser Group/TGP/J. Davidson Scrap Metal/No. 24 sprint car, kicked-off Attica Ambush weekend at Attica Raceway Park with a sixth-place rally on Friday, September 4. Unfortunately, Abreu had to do things the hard way, working his way through the evening’s B-Main after not transferring through his respective heat race. The St. Helena, California-native lined up 22nd and climbed to sixth in 40 laps, securing the evening’s Hard Charger Award.

If things could not get any more impressive for the former Chili Bowl champion, Abreu bettered his Friday night performance with a Saturday night triumph, capping his Attica Ambush weekend with a $10,000 payday. The victory was Abreu’s second against the All Star Circuit of Champions in 2020, the first occurring at Muskingum County Speedway during Ohio Sprint Speedway.

Lining-up second on the 40-lap grid, the now six-time sprint car winner in 2020 had to first fend off Wooster, Ohio’s Trey Jacobs during the first 14 circuits, all before bettering two-time Series champion, Aaron Reutzel.

“I knew Reutzel was pressuring me, or somebody was pressuring me. You can kinda sense those things,” Rico Abreu said in Attica victory lane. “I moved around, but I was just way too free on the bottom. I could keep my car really propped up on the top. Just hats off to my team. We enjoy coming to Attica and we’re already looking forward to coming back.”

Despite a great start to the weekend, mechanical failure got the best of Abreu during Wayne County Speedway’s Pete Jacobs Memorial on Sunday, September 6; he was scored 22nd.

Rico Abreu and Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing will continue their 2020 campaign with a three-race weekend at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania, on Thursday through Saturday, September 10-12. The 53rd running of the Tuscarora 50 will be the main attraction headlined with a 50-lap, $53,000-to-win main event on Saturday evening. The weekend will kick-off with back-to-back $6,000-to-win preliminaries.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Fans are encouraged to follow Rico Abreu online, as well as on all of his available social media networks:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RicoAbreuRacing,

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rico_Abreu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rico_abreu/

APPAREL:

Those seeking the latest Rico Abreu Racing apparel should visit www.shoprico.com, or find Rico’s Van at select events during the 2020 season.

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ricosvan

2020 Rico Abreu Racing Statistics:

Total Races: 39

Total Wins: 6

Total Top-5s: 21

Total Top-10s: 26

**Stats only reflect starts in RAR #24 Sprint Car