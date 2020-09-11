David Holbrook Wins at Trail-Way

Trail-Way Speedway
Hanover, Pennsylvania
Friday September 11, 2020
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 17-Andrew Hake
2. 44-Dylan Norris
3. 59S-Steve Wilbur
4. 6-Tim McClelland
5. 23-Justin Foster
6. 66A-Cody Fletcher
7. 77K-Steven Kisamore
8. 8CR-Mason Chaney
Heat Race #2:
1. 77-David Holbrook
2. 35-Steve Owings
3. 12-Mike Bittinger
4. 1-Cody Phillips
5. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh
6. 99-Joe Trone Jr
7. U2-Billy Heltzel Jr
8. 45R-Brett Rose
Feature:
1. 77-David Holbrook
2. 35-Steve Owings
3. 12-Mike Bittinger
4. 44-Dylan Norris
5. 6-Tim McClelland
6. 59S-Steve Wilbur
7. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh
8. 1-Cody Phillips
9. 66A-Cody Fletcher
10. 23-Justin Foster
11. 99-Joe Trone Jr
12. 77K-Steven Kisamore
13. 8CR-Mason Chaney
14. 17-Andrew Hake
15. 45R-Brett Rose
16. U2-Billy Heltzel Jr