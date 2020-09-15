DCRP Season Concludes Saturday with Eighth Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (September 15, 2020) – It has gone by in a flash it seems.

And now the 2020 racing season at Dodge City Raceway Park concludes with Saturday night’s Eighth Annual Jerry Soderberg Championship Memorial atop the 3/8-mile clay oval in southwest Kansas.

It has been a condensed season that didn’t get under way until June 20, more than two-and-a-half months after the originally scheduled April 4 season opener, due to COVID-19 concerns.

And now, three quick months later since the green flag finally flew at DCRP, five racers will earn their championship crowns on Saturday night.

The Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars will square off with the United Rebel Sprint Series for the final time this season with the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks closing out their DCRP seasons as well.

Saturday’s racing action will get under way at 7:30 p.m.