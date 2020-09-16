Kyle Larson Wins the Weldon Sterner Memorial at Lincoln Speedway

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (September 16, 2020) — Kyle Larson continued to roll through the open wheel world dominating the Weldon Sterner Memorial Wednesday night at Lincoln Speedway. The win was Larson’s 26th open wheel victory of the year and 37th overall during the 2020 season. Larson also received an automatic bid into Saturday’s $20,000 to win Dirt Classic.

Larson started on the front row and led all 33 laps in route to the feature victory. Larson had some pressure near the halfway mark of the feature as lapped traffic was coming into play. Larson was able to clear three slower cars though and put distance between himself and Abreu. Larson then pulled away after a restart with four laps to go for the victory.

Lance Dewease and Rico Abreu traded second place with Abreu getting by Dewease during the final restart to take second position. Dewease, Aaron Reutzel and Anthony Macri rounded out the top five.

Weldon Sterner Memorial

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Wednesday September 16, 2020

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying Flight #1:

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 13.436

2. 57-Kyle Larson, 13.588

3. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 13.599

4. 69K-Lance Dewease, 13.695

5. 11T-T.J. Stutts, 13.719

6. 1X-Chad Trout, 13.778

7. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 13.825

8. 19M-Landon Myers, 13.839

9. 35o-Steve Owings, 13.857

10. 24-Lucas Wolfe, 13.921

11. 2W-Glendon Forsythe, 13.928

12. 8D-Billy Dietrich, 13.996

13. W20-Greg Wilson, 14.011

14. 99M-Kyle Moody, 14.067

15. 49H-Bradley Howard, 14.087

16. 23-Chris Arnold, 14.151

17. 19-Troy Wagaman, 14.215

18. 90-Jordan Givler, 14.294

19. 44-Dylan Norris, 14.374

20. 16A-Aaron Bollinger, 14.442

Qualfying Flight #2:

1. 24R-Rico Abreu, 13.646

2. 39M-Anthony Macri

3. 18-Gio Scelzi, 13.687

4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 13.730

5. 69M-Brian Montieth, 13.794

6. 21B-Brian Brown, 13.827

7. 20-Tanner Thorson, 13.879

8. 17-Ian Madsen, 13.917

9. 10X-Ryan Smith, 13.918

10. 87-Alan Krimes, 13.956

11. 88-Brandon Rahmer, 14.002

12. 69-Tim Glatfelter, 14.022

13. 5E-Tim Wagaman, 14.022

14. 59-Jimmy Siegel, 14.023

15. 48-Danny Dietrich, 14.088

16. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 14.120

17. 16C-Matt Campbell, 14.124

18. 5M-Brent Marks, 14.154

19. 15-Adam Wilt, 14.269

Heat Race #1:

1. 11T-T.J. Stutts

2. 2M-Kerry Madsen

3. 87R-Aaron Reutzel

4. 51-Freddie Rahmer

5. 2W-Glendon Forsythe

6. 35o-Steve Owings

7. W20-Greg Wilson

8. 19-Troy Wagaman

9. 44-Dylan Norris

10. 49H-Bradley Howard

Heat Race #2:

1. 69K-Lance Dewease

2. 19M-Landon Myers

3. 57-Kyle Larson

4. 1X-Chad Trout

5. 99M-Kyle Moody

6. 24-Lucas Wolfe

7. 8d-Billy Dietrich

8. 90-Jordan Givler

9. 23-Chris Arnold

10. 16A-Aaron Bollinger

Heat Race #3:

1. 69M-Brian Montieth

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi

3. 24R-Rico Abreu

4. 20-Tanner Thorson

5. 88-Brandon Rahmer

6. 10X-Ryan Smith

7. 5E-Tim Wagaman

8. 15-Adam Wilt

9. 48-Danny Dietrich

10. 16C-Matt Campbell

Heat Race #4:

1. 21-Brian Brown

2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

3. 39M-Anthony Macri

4. 17-Ian Madsen

5. 87-Alan Krimes

6. 69-Tim Glatfelter

7. 5M-Brent Marks

8. 59-Jimmy Siegel

9. 91-Kyle Reinhardt

B-Main:

1. 10X-Ryan Smith

2. 5M-Brent Marks

3. 69-Tim Glatfelter

4. 48-Danny Dietrich

5. 24-Lucas Wolfe

6. 35o-Steve Owings

7. 19-Troy Wagaman

8. 59-Jimmy Siegel

9. W20-Greg Wilson

10. 23-Chris Arnold

11. 90-Jordan Givler

12. 44-Dylan Norris

13. 91-Kyle Reinhardt

14. 49H-Bradley Howard

15. 5E-Tim Wagaman

16. 8D-Billy Dietrich

17. 15-Adam Wilt

18. 16C-Matt Campbell

19. 16A-Aaron Bollinger

A-Main:

1. 57-Kyle Larson

2. 24R-Rico Abreu

3. 69K-Lance Dewease

4. 87R-Aaron Reutzel

5. 39M-Anthony Macri

6. 11T-T.J. Stutts

7. 51-Freddie Rahmer

8. 2M-Kerry Madsen

9. 5M-Brent Marks

10. 18-Gio Scelzi

11. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

12. 48-Danny Dietrich

13. 88-Brandon Rahmer

14. 20-Tanner Thorson

15. 1X-Chad Trout

16. 19M-Landon Myers

17. 17-Ian Madsen

18. 69M-Brian Montieth

19. 87-Alan Krimes

20. 10X-Ryan Smith

21. 99M-Kyle Moody

22. 2W-Glendon Forsythe

23. 69-Tim Glatfelter

24. 21B-Brian Brown