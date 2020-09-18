Clouser Wins POWRi WAR Portion of the Hocket/McMillin Memorial Opener

From POWRi

WHEATLAND, MO (Septemnber 17, 2020) – Kicking off one of the largest open-wheel spectacles of the season for the POWRi Lucas Oil Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League, night one of three for the 10th Annual Jesse Hockett Daniel McMillin Memorial would see 64 competitors file into Lucas Oil Speedway with hopes of glory and side-by-side racing on the mind. After a multitude of early racing action accomplishments that would help to set the feature lineup, outstanding on-track action would witness Mario Clouser reign supreme by leading wire-to-wire and winning the night while setting themselves up nicely for the remaining weekend of racing.

With a near record-setting number of entrants seven heat races were required with Garrett Aitken, Noah Gass, Mario Clouser, Steve Thomas, Trey Gropp, Wyatt Burks, and Anthony Nicholson all claiming the early victories. As the top forty in passing points from the heat races would move into four qualifiers; Kory Schudy, Garrett Aitken, Anthony Nicholson, and Brian Beebe would each win their qualifiers. The top sixteen in passing points would lock-in to the feature event with the remaining field falling into three semi-feature events. B-Feature action would we won by RJ Johnson, Landon Simon, and Riley Kreisel with the top-two finishers from each advancing on into the twenty-five-lap main event for Night One of the 10th Annual Jesse Hockett Daniel McMillin Memorial.

The “Diamond if the Dirt Tracks” would be in fine form as twenty-three POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League competitors would pace the circuit for twenty-five revolutions with Garrett Aitken and Mario Clouser pacing the field on the initial green-flag launch. Battling into the first corners, #6 Mario Clouser would edge out #32 Garrett Aitken to the preferred running line. Emerging the leader off the exit of turn two on the opening lap, Clouser would take the point and never relinquish the top spot en route to earning the feature victory.

Phenomenal on-track action would follow the leader Clouser, as #37 Brian Beebe and #24lcr Chris Morgan would fly through the field and into the podium placements. Beebe and Morgan would both advance ten positions throughout the racing with Beebe edging out Morgan in the closing laps to place second leaving Morgan to third.

In the hunt upfront all feature #31 Joe B. Miller would find speed throughout the night placing in a solid fourth as #11w Wyatt Burks rounded out the top five finishers for the feature event on Night One of the JHDMM.

Hockett/McMillin Memorial

POWRi WAR Sprint Car League

Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, MO

Thursday, September 17, 2020

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race #1

1. 32-Garrett Aitken[5]

2. 311-Quinton Benson[7]

3. 73-Samuel Wagner[3]

4. 90-Patrick Budde[9]

5. 93-Taylor Walton[4]

6. ST1-Lane Stone[8]

7. 31C-Justyn Cox[6]

8. 52-JD Fry[10]

9. 97-Kevin Cummings[2]

10. 118-Scott Evans[1]

Auto Meter Heat Race #2

1. 20G-Noah Gass[5]

2. 31-Joe B Miller[6]

3. 73V-Blake Vermillion[2]

4. 57-Chase Parson[3]

5. 9W-Justin Zimmerman[8]

6. 6X-Frank Rogers[4]

7. 82-Christie Thomason[1]

8. 7JR-JD Black[9]

9. 90X-Mitchell Moore[7]

KSE Racing Products Heat Race #3

1. 6-Mario Clouser[4]

2. 77M-RJ Johnson[2]

3. 5D-Zach Daum[6]

4. 28-Kory Schudy[7]

5. 18-Terry Richards[1]

6. 7S-Wade Seiler[9]

7. 2K-Kyle Lewis[5]

8. 96-Taylor Peterson[8]

9. 66M-Max Grogan[3]

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #4

1. 27-Steve Thomas[1]

2. 24X-Casey Shuman[4]

3. 24-Landon Simon[7]

4. 89-Todd McVay[8]

5. 44-Jason Howell[9]

6. 48-Nathan Moore[2]

7. 67-Jonathan Hughes[5]

8. 5-Jesse Vermillion[3]

9. DNS: 39-Kimberly Tyre

Schoenfeld Headers Heat Race #5

1. 54-Trey Gropp[6]

2. 33M-Matt Westfall[4]

3. 77K-Katlynn Leer[8]

4. 8D-Terry Babb[3]

5. 41-Brad Wyatt[2]

6. 26B-Nick Rasa[7]

7. 21C-Chris Desselle[1]

8. 00-Jaden Brown[5]

9. 12-Wesley Smith[9]

AFCO Heat Race #6

1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]

2. 91-Riley Kreisel[5]

3. 2C-Zach Clark[1]

4. 24LRC-Chris Morgan[9]

5. 15-Jeremy Jonas[2]

6. 11X-Tom Curran[7]

7. 1-Paul White[8]

8. 5C-Colten Cottle[4]

9. 90W-Dan Wohnoutka[6]

Diversified Machine Inc Heat Race #7

1. 16-Anthony Nicholson[1]

2. 74-Xavier Doney[5]

3. 37-Brian Beebe[4]

4. 69-Zach Sanders[9]

5. 42-Warren Johnson[2]

6. 77-Jack Wagner[8]

7. 22S-Slater Helt[7]

8. 2-Jason Billups[6]

9. 2H-Luke Howard[3]

Bell Helmets Qualifier #1

1. 28-Kory Schudy[1]

2. 6-Mario Clouser[5]

3. 24LRC-Chris Morgan[3]

4. 5D-Zach Daum[2]

5. 9W-Justin Zimmerman[7]

6. 91-Riley Kreisel[4]

7. 7S-Wade Seiler[8]

8. 54-Trey Gropp[6]

9. 77-Jack Wagner[9]

10. 41-Brad Wyatt[10]

Bell Helmets Qualifier #2

1. 32-Garrett Aitken[6]

2. 31-Joe B Miller[5]

3. 77M-RJ Johnson[1]

4. 73-Samuel Wagner[7]

5. 74-Xavier Doney[4]

6. 27-Steve Thomas[2]

7. 57-Chase Parson[8]

8. 93-Taylor Walton[9]

9. 15-Jeremy Jonas[10]

10. DNS: 69-Zach Sanders

Bell Helmets Qualifier #3

1. 16-Anthony Nicholson[2]

2. 24X-Casey Shuman[3]

3. 77K-Katlynn Leer[5]

4. 20G-Noah Gass[6]

5. 8D-Terry Babb[8]

6. 73V-Blake Vermillion[7]

7. 24-Landon Simon[4]

8. 42-Warren Johnson[10]

9. 44-Jason Howell[1]

10. 26B-Nick Rasa[9]

Bell Helmets Qualifier #4

1. 37-Brian Beebe[1]

2. 33M-Matt Westfall[3]

3. 11W-Wyatt Burks[5]

4. 311-Quinton Benson[6]

5. 11X-Tom Curran[9]

6. 90-Patrick Budde[4]

7. 89-Todd McVay[2]

8. 2C-Zach Clark[7]

9. 18-Terry Richards[10]

10. ST1-Lane Stone[8]

Mesilla Valley Transport B-Main #1

1. 77M-RJ Johnson[1]

2. 9W-Justin Zimmerman[2]

3. 73V-Blake Vermillion[4]

4. 15-Jeremy Jonas[7]

5. 11X-Tom Curran[3]

6. 26B-Nick Rasa[8]

7. 1-Paul White[9]

8. 12-Wesley Smith[14]

9. 57-Chase Parson[5]

10. 93-Taylor Walton[6]

11. 48-Nathan Moore[10]

12. 97-Kevin Cummings[16]

13. 2-Jason Billups[13]

14. 90W-Dan Wohnoutka[15]

15. 96-Taylor Peterson[12]

16. DNS: 7JR-JD Black

Mesilla Valley Transport B-Main #2

1. 24-Landon Simon[3]

2. 89-Todd McVay[4]

3. 41-Brad Wyatt[8]

4. 2C-Zach Clark[5]

5. 54-Trey Gropp[1]

6. 90-Patrick Budde[2]

7. 22S-Slater Helt[10]

8. 2K-Kyle Lewis[11]

9. 00-Jaden Brown[13]

10. 18-Terry Richards[7]

11. 118-Scott Evans[16]

12. 66M-Max Grogan[15]

13. 6X-Frank Rogers[9]

14. 44-Jason Howell[6]

15. DNS: 82-Christie Thomason

16. DNS: 5-Jesse Vermillion

Mesilla Valley Transport B-Main #3

1. 91-Riley Kreisel[1]

2. 8D-Terry Babb[2]

3. 27-Steve Thomas[3]

4. 42-Warren Johnson[5]

5. 5C-Colten Cottle[13]

6. 52-JD Fry[9]

7. 77-Jack Wagner[6]

8. 90X-Mitchell Moore[14]

9. 2H-Luke Howard[15]

10. 21C-Chris Desselle[12]

11. 7S-Wade Seiler[4]

12. 69-Zach Sanders[8]

13. 31C-Justyn Cox[10]

14. 67-Jonathan Hughes[11]

15. ST1-Lane Stone[7]

16. DNS: 39-Kimberly Tyre

Lucas Oil A-Main

1. 6-Mario Clouser[2]

2. 37-Brian Beebe[12]

3. 24LRC-Chris Morgan[13]

4. 31-Joe B Miller[3]

5. 11W-Wyatt Burks[7]

6. 33M-Matt Westfall[10]

7. 16-Anthony Nicholson[8]

8. 32-Garrett Aitken[1]

9. 91-Riley Kreisel[19]

10. 311-Quinton Benson[5]

11. 24X-Casey Shuman[9]

12. 74-Xavier Doney[15]

13. 5D-Zach Daum[16]

14. 77K-Katlynn Leer[6]

15. 8D-Terry Babb[22]

16. 77M-RJ Johnson[17]

17. 24-Landon Simon[18]

18. 28-Kory Schudy[11]

19. 77-Jack Wagner[23]

20. 73-Samuel Wagner[14]

21. 20G-Noah Gass[4]

22. 89-Todd McVay[21]

DQ: 9W-Justin Zimmerman[20]