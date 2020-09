Allstar Performance Event List: September 18-20, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 18-20, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday September 18, 2020

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / POWRi Northern Renegrades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series

Fairgrounds Speedway – Cortez, CO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – USA – Midwest Power Series – Power Series Nationals

Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – World of Outlaws

Lexington 104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region – Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car League – Hockett/McMIllin Memorial

M40 Speedway – Jones, MI – USA – Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour – Makeup from 8/28

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour

Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Practice

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Practice

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Dirt Classic Qualifiers

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

Saturday September 19, 2020

35 Raceway Park – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder Racesaver Sprint Car Series

82 Speedway – Petty, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series – $10,000 to Win

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Semmelmann Memorial

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / POWRi Northern Renegrades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series

Clinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / PA Sprint Series

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints

Delaware International Speedway – Delmar, DE – USA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – World of Outlaws – Texas Outlaw Nationals

Devil’s Lake Speedway – Devil’s Lake, ND – USA – Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series

Evergreen Speedway – Monroe, WA – USA – Granite Super Sprints

Fairgrounds Speedway – Cortez, CO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Limited Sprints

Hartford Motor Speedway – Hartford, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints

Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – USA – Midwest Power Series – Power Series Nationals

Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO – USA – POWRi Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association

Lake View Motor Speedway – Nichols, SC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lee County Speedway – Donnellson, IA – USA – Sprint Invaders Association

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Dirt Classic

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region – Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car League – Hockett/McMIllin Memorial

Magic Valley Speedway – Twin Falls, ID – USA – Focus Midgets

Mercer Raceway – Mercer, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour – Season Championship

Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, ONT – CAN – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Natural Bridge Speedway – Natural Bridge, VA – USA – Virginia Sprint Series

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – North East Wingless Sprints

Old No. 1 Speedway – Harrisburg, AR – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association

Sanida Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – 350 Supermodifieds – Star Classic

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – International Supermodified Association – Star Classic

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – NEMA Lites Midget Car Series – Jim O’Brien Memorial

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – NEMA Midget Car Series – Jim O’Brien Memorial

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Prelminaries

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Makeup from 8/23

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / Midwest Sprint Car Series – Haubstadt Hustler

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi Outlaw Midgets

Sunday September 20, 2020

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars