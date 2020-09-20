Josh Schneiderman Coasts to Sprint Invaders “Family” Win at Lee County Speedway

From Bill Wright

DONNELLSON, Iowa (September 19, 2020) — The Schneiderman name is synonymous with racing in southeast Iowa, and it was Josh who emerged triumphant Saturday night with the Sprint Invaders at Lee County Speedway. The West Burlington native teamed with brother and crew chief, Jarred, to take the $2,000 score. It was Josh’s second win of the season and eighth in his career with the series, and his first at the 3/8-mile Lee County Speedway oval.

Schneiderman beat pole-sitter and series point leader, Chris Martin, to the punch at the outset, but the first seven laps were rocky for the field. Noah Samuel spun after a lap was completed, and then on the restart, Tyler Barrick’s spin collected Scotty Johnson.

Paul Nienhiser, driving car owner point leader Scott Bonar’s #50, took third from Kaley Gharst when the green finally flew and Dugan Thye advanced into the to five by lap three. Schneiderman was entering lapped traffic when Blaine Jamison suffered a flat right front tire four laps in. The restart saw a spin by Mitchell Alexander.

The next try at green had Christian Bowman get into Thye in a bid for the fifth spot. Thye hammered the wall, but was o.k. Another lap was complete before Wyatt Wilkerson took a wild ride over the turn one wall after contact with Brayden Gaylord.

After fuel was added to the remaining cars, the final 18 laps went non-stop. Schneiderman led Martin, Neinhiser, Gharst and Devin Kline back to green flag racing. Nienhiser got by Martin in a good battle for second before Schneiderman entered lapped traffic on lap eleven.

Schneiderman pulled away before being held up as traffic went three-wide in front of him. Nienhiser closed, but wasn’t able to make a serious challenge.

Schneiderman’s win came ahead of Nienhiser, Martin, Gharst and Bowman. Colton Fisher, Gaylord, Kline, hard-charger Cody Wehrle and Ryan Leavitt rounded out the top ten. Ausitn Miller, Gharst and Bowman won heat races. Nienhiser won the Dash. Wehrle flipped in his heat, but was o.k.

“There were a couple times where it was getting hairy getting through traffic,” said Schneiderman. “Those guys are racing hard too. We were able to pick our way through. The top was obviously the fast way around tonight. This place owes me a few! I’ve lost a lot of races here. We’ve led and had drivers spin in front of us…I’ve banged the wall. So to finally win one down here with my brother crew chiefing is really special. He’s been working hard all year and we’ve been competitive everywhere we go.”

“Traffic was probably going to have to help us,” said Nienhiser. “(Schneiderman) was really good in clean air. It almost did for a second. I had some good restarts where I had Chris cleared for second and the yellow would come out. I wish I would have had a shot at a slider on Josh on a restart, and race him a little bit. Overall, it was another good run with Scott (Bonar).”

“Paul is always really good here, at Burlington, and a lot of places,” said Martin. “He’s a friend of mine, and it was fun racing with him. We’re doing well with the driver points. Scott Bonar has us in the owner points. Hopefully, we can take a few notes here, find out what’s right and what’s wrong, and cash out on the big race next Saturday.”

The “Fall Haul” at 34 Raceway will pay $5,000 to the winner and carry several bonuses on Saturday, September 26. For more information on the Sprint Invaders, visit www.SprintInvaders.com or look us up on Facebook.

Sprint Invaders Association

Lee County Speedway

Donnelson, Iowa

Saturday September 19, 2020

Randall’s Performance Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. Austin Miller (1)

2. Josh Schneiderman (5)

3. Chris Martin (7)

4. Tanner Gebhardt (2)

5. Colton Fisher (6)

6. Scotty Johnson (4)

7. Ryan Leavitt (8)

8. Wyatt Wilkerson (3)

CenPenCo Lubricants Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. Kaley Gharst (5)

2. Paul Nienhiser (7)

3. Daniel Bergquist (1)

4. Noah Samuel (4)

5. Brayden Gaylord (6)

6. Cody Wehrle (2)

7. Blaine Jamison (8)

8. Braydn Greubel (3)

Paisano’s Ristorante of Preston, Illinois Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. Christian Bowman (1)

2. Devin Kline (4)

3. Dugan Thye (5)

4. Tyler Barrick (2)

5. Mitchell Alexander (3)

6. Collin Moyle (6)

DNS: – Wayne Kniffen

Budweiser King of Beers – Golden Eagle Distributors Shake-up Dash (6 laps):

1. Paul Nienhiser (2)

2. Chris Martin (4)

3. Josh Schneiderman (3)

4. Kaley Gharst (1)

5. Christian Bowman (6)

6. Austin Miller (5)

Sprint Invaders A main (25 laps):

1. 88, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (2)

2. 50, Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL (6)

3. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (1)

4. 78, Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL (3)

5. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (4)

6. 11, Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA (11)

7. 13, Brayden Gaylord, Wever, IA (12)

8. 17c, Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA (7)

9. 40c, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA (18)

10. 22L, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (17)

11. 41, Noah Samuel, Burlington, IA (10)

12. 81, Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA (13)

13. 9, Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA (9)

14. 6, Mitchell Alexander, Knoxville, IA (15)

15. 64c, Braydn Greubel, Lacona, IA (20)

16. 83A, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (5)

17. 29w, Wyatt Wilkerson, Morning Sun, IA (21)

18. 11T, Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA (8)

19. 51J, Blaine Jamison, Mediapolis, IA (16)

20. 44x, Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA (19)

21. 5m, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (22)

22. 11x, Tyler Barrick, Slater, IA (14)

DNS: 84K, Wayne Kniffen, Fort Madison, IA.

Lap Leader: Schneiderman 1-25

KSE Hard-charger: Wehrle