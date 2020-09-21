Williams Grove Hosts Outlaws Open Tune Up For 410 Sprints Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The Diamond Series World of Outlaws tune up for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will take center stage this Friday, September 25 at 7:30 pm at Williams Grove Speedway.

Friday’s 25-lap World of Outlaws tune up race will pay $4,180 to win as the field uses the event to prepare themselves for the ensuing invasion by the outlaws drivers for the Champion Racing Oil National Open.

The 58th annual Champion Racing Oil National Open weekend is slated for Friday and Saturday, Octdober 2 and 3.

The September 25 show will also be the final event of the season for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars, thus serving to crown the track champion.

Derek Locke is the current point leader and he will be trying to claim his first ever Williams Grove Speedway 358 sprint track title.

The event for the 410 sprints will also be the final race in the 2020 Hoosier Diamond Series at the oval.

After the September 18 race at the track, Freddie Rahmer leads the Diamond Series standings by just 20 markers over Brent Marks. .

The 410 sprints will compete in time trials, heats and a dash to set the main event starting lineup this Friday.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm.

Adult general admission for the program is set at $17 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at $10. Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

.

The 58th annual Champion Racing Oil National Open, sanctioned by the World of Outlaws NOS Engery Drink Sprint Cars Series, will close the season at the track on October 2 and 3.

Saturday’s 40-lap Champion Racing Oil National Open will pay $75,000 to the winner and will serve to crown the 2020 Williams Grove Speedway 410 sprint track champion.

Freddie Rahmer is the current Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint point leader over Danny Dietrich by a scant 80 points. Both drivers are trying to seal up their second career Williams Grove Speedway track title. .

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.