Allstar Performance Event List: October 2-4, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place October 2-4, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday October 2, 2020

Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT – CAN – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – Fall Festival of Speed

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Fall Festival of Speed

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – USAC Midwest Regional Midget Series – Fall Festival of Speed

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series – Fall Festival of Speed

Georgetown Speedway – Georgetown, DE – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Mid-South Region – Short Track Nationals

Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS – USA – USAC Midwest Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Mercer Raceway – Mercer, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour – Little Guy Nationals

Tri-City Speedway – Pontoon Beach, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association

Tri-City Speedway – Pontoon Beach, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Gold Crown Midget Nationals

Tri-City Speedway – Pontoon Beach, IL – USA – POWRi RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – National Open

Saturday October 3, 2020

35 Raceway – Frankfort, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints – Tony Elliott Classic

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – United States Speed Association – Tony Elliott Classic

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – QLD Sprintcar Title

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – ASCS Southwest Region

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Belle-Clair Speedway – Belleville, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals

Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT – CAN – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series

Circus City Speedway – Logansport, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Circus City Speedway – Peru, IN – USA – USAC Midwest Regional Midget Series

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma

Evergreen Speedway – Monroe, WA – USA – Granite Super Spritns

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Greater Cumberland Raceway – Cumberland, MD – USA – Virginia Sprint Series / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Mid-South Region – Short Track Nationals

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Season Finale

Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – USA – NEMA Lites Midget Car Series – Octoberfest

Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – USA – NEMA Midget Car Series – Octoberfest

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Mercer Raceway – Mercer, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour – Little Guy Nationals

Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, ONT – CAN – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – USAC Western States Midget Car Series / Bay Cities Racing Association

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Tri-City Speedway – Pontoon Beach, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association

Tri-City Speedway – Pontoon Beach, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Gold Crown Midget Nationals

Tri-City Speedway – Pontoon Beach, IL – USA – POWRi RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – National Open

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday October 4, 2020

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – QLD Sprintcar Title

Toledo Speedway – Toledo, OH – USA – USAC Silver Crown Championship – Rollie Beale Classic