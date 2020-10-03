Kofoid Sweeps Opening Night of the Gold Crown Nationals

From POWRi

PONTOON BEACH, IL (October 2, 2020) — The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League was back in action for a two-day stint at the famous Tri-City Speedway for the Gold Crown Nationals. With 28 cars in attendance, an action-packed slider-filled night kept the crowd and drivers on their feet. Michael “Buddy” Kofoid came out on top and killed the field to take his seventh trip to victory lane this season.

The feature action was all over at Tri-City Speedway, as front row competitors #67 Buddy Kofoid and #21K Emilio Hoover would being the field of 23 drivers to the green flag. Pole-sitter Kofoid would take the top side and gain the early lead, Thomas Meseraull would strike early but a pair of reds kept the field bunched up and gave Kofoid the advantage on the field.

With just under ten laps remaining, Kofoid still chose the top line around the racetrack but teammate Daison Pursley had his mind set elsewhere. Pursley would use a high-to-low maneuver on the exit of turn two which would give him an advantage. Pursley made the pass for the second-place position and set his sights on the top spot. With the laps winding down, Pursley gave Kofoid all he had but came up one spot short of his first POWRi Midget Victory. Cannon McIntosh finished in the third-place position, Thomas Meseraull in fourth, and rounding out your top five was Zach Daum.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, October 3 at Tri-City Speedway for the final night of the Gold Crown Nationals.

Gold Crown Nationals

POWRi National Midget League

Tri-City Speedway

Pontoon Beach, Illinois

Friday October 2, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 21KS-Zach Daum[1]

2. 55K-Karter Sarff[2]

3. 15-Emerson Axsom[3]

4. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[5]

5. 49-Joe B Miller[4]

6. 19P-Don Droud Jr[6]

7. 35-Tyler Robbins[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 67-Michael Kofoid[2]

2. 3N-Jake Neuman[1]

3. 72-Sam Johnson[4]

4. 98-Clinton Boyles[6]

5. 50-Daniel Adler[5]

6. 53-Sean Robbins[3]

7. 10-Amber Balcaen[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[1]

2. 97K-Jesse Love[2]

3. 91T-Tyler Thomas[4]

4. 00-Korey Weyant[7]

5. 28-Ace McCarthy[6]

6. 21-Trey Gropp[5]

7. 26-Tristin Thomas[3]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 21K-Emilio Hoover[2]

2. 67K-Bryant Wiedeman[3]

3. 20G-Noah Gass[4]

4. 9-Daison Pursley[7]

5. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]

6. 71-Kaylee Bryson[5]

7. 97-Brenham Crouch[6]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 28-Ace McCarthy[1]

2. 5T-Ryan Timms[4]

3. 71-Kaylee Bryson[7]

4. 19P-Don Droud Jr[5]

5. 50-Daniel Adler[2]

6. 21-Trey Gropp[6]

7. 49-Joe B Miller[3]

8. 26-Tristin Thomas[12]

9. 10-Amber Balcaen[10]

10. 53-Sean Robbins[8]

11. 35-Tyler Robbins[9]

12. 97-Brenham Crouch[11]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 67-Michael Kofoid[1]

2. 9-Daison Pursley[7]

3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[16]

4. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[4]

5. 21KS-Zach Daum[3]

6. 28-Ace McCarthy[17]

7. 3N-Jake Neuman[10]

8. 71-Kaylee Bryson[19]

9. 67K-Bryant Wiedeman[5]

10. 97K-Jesse Love[9]

11. 91T-Tyler Thomas[12]

12. 15-Emerson Axsom[15]

13. 72-Sam Johnson[11]

14. 5T-Ryan Timms[18]

15. 20G-Noah Gass[13]

16. 55K-Karter Sarff[8]

17. 97-Brenham Crouch[23]

18. 50-Daniel Adler[21]

19. 98-Clinton Boyles[14]

20. 00-Korey Weyant[6]

21. 21-Trey Gropp[22]

22. 19P-Don Droud Jr[20]

23. 21K-Emilio Hoover[2]