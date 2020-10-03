Photo Gallery: 2020 Gold Crown Nationals Opening Night Media Gallery, Midwest Open Wheel Association, Photo Gallery, POWRi National Midget League Parade lap before the opening night of the 2020 Gold Crown Nationals for the POWRi National Midget League. (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Nienhiser. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jeff Asher (#56) and Robbie Standridge (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Austin O’Dell (#3) and Brinton Marvel (#21). (Mark Funderburk photo) Buddy Kofoid. (Mark Funderburk photo) Morgan Turpen (#10M) and Thomas Meseraull (#00). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jake Neuman (#3) and Tyler Thomas (#91T). (Mark Funderburk photo) Cannon McIntosh (#71K) inside of Bryant Wiedeman (#67K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Nienhiser. (Mark Funderburk photo) Clinton Boyles (#98) and Jake Neuman (#3n). (Mark Funderburk photo) Korey Weyant (#99W) and Jordan Goldesberry (#65). (Mark Funderburk photo) Zach Daum (#5D) and Kameron Key (#21X). (Mark Funderburk photo) Cannon McIntosh (#08) and Jordan Goldesberry (#65). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brinton Marvel (#21) and Jordan Goldesberry (#65). (Mark Funderburk photo) Zach Daum (#21KS), Bryant Wiedeman (#67K), and Daison Pursley (#9). (Mark Funderburk photo) Zach Daum (#21KS) and Daison Pursley (#9). (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Nienhiser. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brenham Crouch (#97) and Don Droud Jr. (#9). (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap before the opening night of the 2020 Gold Crown Nationals for the POWRi National Midget League. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson McCarl (#27) and Brinton Marvel (#21). (Mark Funderburk photo) Buddy Kofoid. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kameron Key (#21X) and Thomas Meseraull (#00). (Mark Funderburk photo) Skylar Gee (#99) and Thomas Meseraull (#00). (Mark Funderburk photo) Ace McCarthy (#28) and Jake Neuman (#3N). (Mark Funderburk photo) Ryan Timms (#5T) and Daison Pursley (#9). (Mark Funderburk photo) J Kinder won the 305 sprint car feature. (Mark Funderburk photo) Joe B Miller (#31) and Travis Arenz (#25T). (Mark Funderburk photo) Noah Gass (#20G) and Clinton Boyles (#98). (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Paul Nienhiser Wins MOWA Feature at Tri-City Speedway Buddy Kofoid Wins POWRi Feature at Lake Ozark Speedway Cannon McIntosh Lands Victory Friday at Lake Ozark Photo Gallery: MOWA and POWRi at Jacksonville Seavey Wins POWRi and MOWA Features at Spoon River Gold Crown NationalsMidwest Sprint Car AssociationMOWAPhoto GalleryPOWRiPOWRi National Midget LeagueTri-City Speedway