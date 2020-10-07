USAC WESTERN STATES & BCRA MIDGETS EYE “PROSPECTOR PANDEMONIUM” AT PLACERVILLE

By Lance Jennings

OCTOBER 6, 2020… The “mighty midgets” of the USAC Western States and Bay Cities Racing Association (BCRA) will battle at Placerville Speedway this Saturday, October 10th. The “Prospector Pandemonium” is co-sanctioned special event / non-point race that will serve as a tune-up for the prestigious “Hangtown 100″ in November. The action packed card will also feature the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars, and wingless BCRA Midget Lites. The Pit Gates will open at noon, the Driver’s Meeting is set for 4:30pm, followed by cars on the track. The GRANDSTANDS ARE CLOSED at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds and floracing.com will broadcast a pay per view live stream over the internet. For more event information, visit the track’s website at placervilllespeedway.com or call 530.344.7592.

The track has special pit area guidelines in place that can be found at placervillespeedway.com/covid-faqs. Everyone entering the pit area must sign the standard waiver/release as well as download/print and fill out the COVID-19 waiver/release at placervillespeedway.com/forms. The track management asks that people Do NOT exit their vehicle to walk up to the pit booth until reaching the gate.

Series officials are looking for sponsors to add bonuses and increase the night’s purse. As this writing goes to press, Saturday’s event will pay $600-to-win, $300-for-2nd, $250-for 3rd, $200-for-4th, $150-for 5th, and $100-to-start. To limit person to person contact during the night, all USAC racers must purchase their license / membership ahead of the event at usacracing.com or usaclicense.com. In addition, the entry fee will be taken from the night’s winnings.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL USAC RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– 2020 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3” outlet with turnout), FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272730-78 *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS & DRAG LINK STRAPS ARE MANDATORY.

While a fixture on the BCRA schedule, Placerville’s quarter-mile oval has hosted six USAC Western States Midget shows. “The Professor” Jimmy Sills won the October 11, 1996 debut and Dillon Welch set the track record of 11.979 last November 19th. “Sugar” Shane Golobic leads all drivers with two Placerville wins as Gio Scelzi and Kyle Larson were victorious at last year’s “Hangtown 100.”

Alex Schutte (Redding, CA) outdueled Austin Liggett to score the ninth victory of his career at Petaluma on July 18th. Liggett, Cory Elliott, fast qualifier Ben Worth, hard charger C.J. Sarna, Terry Nichols, Mike Leach Jr., Robert Carson, Ben Weisz, and Floyd Alvis rounded out the top-10 drivers.

Placerville Speedway is located on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California at 100 Placerville Drive. Due to the local health department regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus, the GRANDSTANDS ARE CLOSED for the event. For more information, visit the track’s website at placervillespeedway.com or call 530.344.7592

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks AMSOIL, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloSports has USAC Western States Midget live videos and on demand coverage available for purchase at floracing.com.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: *1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto, 2019-Robert Dalby.

2020 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 1-Alex Schutte.

PLACERVILLE USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 2-Shane Golobic, 1-Ronnie Gardner, 1-Kyle Larson, 1-Gio Scelzi, 1-Jimmy Sills.