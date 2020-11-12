Selinsgrove Speedway Releases 2021 Sprint Car Dates

By Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway has set its 2021 preliminary schedule for the Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars with a total of eight dates and counting.

Originally announced to be March 27, the 410 sprint car season debut at the track has now been moved to Sunday afternoon, March 28, at 2 pm.

The speedway will return one month later, on Sunday April 25 with the traditional Ray Tilley Classic, honoring the winningest sprint car driver in the history of the oval.

Already announced, the USAC 410 sprints will invade the speedway for the first time in decades as part of the USAC Eastern Storm tour coming up on Thursday, June 17.

The 30-lap, $6,000 to win USAC Eastern Storm event will be the first USAC 410 sprint car race at the track in 50 years!

The Pennsylvania Speedweek finale Jan Opperman Memorial paying $7,500 to win as part of the oval’s 75th anniversary season of races is set for Sunday, July 4.

Saturday, July 24 will find the 410 sprints competing in the Summer Championship.

The 41st annual Jack Gunn Memorial will again feature the 410 sprints in 2021, set to take place on Saturday, August 28.

Just one week later, on Sunday, September 5 the oval will host the Jim Nace Memorial National Open Qualifier for the 410s as part of a special Labor Day weekend racing program.

And then the super sprint car season at the track will culminate on Saturday night, September 25 with the running of the 39th annual Jim Nace Memorial National Open, again paying $20,000 to win.

The event carries a raindate of Sunday, September 26.

Additional scheduling details will be released in the coming weeks as work continues on finalizing the 2021 Selinsgrove Speedway slate of action.

New clay was recently added to the speedway surface as part of off-season work at the track.

Keep up to date with all the latest speedway news, results, information and race status by visiting the speedway’s official website at www.selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook.