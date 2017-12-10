Justin Sanders Finds New Home at Mike Phulps Motorsports in 2018

From Petersen Media

(December 10, 2017) — Justin Sanders has often flown under the radar so to speak in California, despite picking up over 50-feature event wins over the course of his young career. Often competing in his family owned No. 17 machine, Sanders has made cameos in the past for various car owners, including a memorable 2015 season with F&W Racing, as well as having success with the World of Outlaws in the JoeVon Shroltz No. 121, but in 2018 Sanders will get another opportunity to showcase his talent as he has been named to new driver of the potent Mike Phulps Motorsports No. 56 machine.

“I was a little surprised when I got a phone call from the team,” Justin Sanders admitted. “This is a great opportunity, and I am really thankful that Mike Phulps, Kerry Fasig, and Ryan Riley thought enough of me to give me this opportunity.”

With 2018 right around the corner, Sanders and MPM have laid out a 30-race schedule that will see them contest the 2018 Sprint Car Challenge Tour Championship, as well as hit some of the marquee races on the West Coast including the Bradway Memorial, Trophy Cup, the Peter Murphy Classic, Silver Cup, Fall Nationals, the Mark Forni Classic, as well as the Copper Classic in Arizona at the end of the racing season.

Aside from those aforementioned races, Sanders and the team will also compete at select KWS Races.

Another new opportunity Sanders has in 2018, is a limited schedule with Dale Miller Motorsports aboard the potent No. 4SA on a handful of occasions at Placerville Speedway in Placerville, CA; the venue where Sanders was able to pick up his 50th career feature event win in 2017.

Sanders will stay busy in his open weeks with Mike Phulps Motorsports as he will take on the World of Outlaws when they are in the region aboard the Jon Von Schroltz No. 121, a car that he has had immense success over the pas couple of seasons including a second place finish at the 2017 Gold Cup Race of Champions.

2018 will also see Sanders and F&W Racing reunite. Sanders will climb back aboard the potent No. 18 machine for a trip to the Pacific Northwest for Speedweek, with an array of various races also penciled in.

“2018 is shaping up to be a great season, and I am very excited and thankful to be able to pilot some great cars for some great owners,” Sanders added. “I am looking forward to working with Mike, Dale, Joe, Rudy and their teams and am hoping to pick up some great results.”

Justin and Mike Phulps Motorsports would like to thank Metal Works, Kezier Wheels, Long Creek Winery and Ranch, King Racing Products, Cam 2 Oil, CSI Shocks, DMI, EMI, and Smith Titanium for their support.