CRSA Releases 2018 Tentative Schedule

From Eddie Kochersberger

SODUS, N.Y. (January 15, 2018) — The 2018 open wheeled dirt racing season is officially underway with the completion of the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It may be cold and miserable outside in the Northeast, but track and series officials are not far behind the indoor motorsports classic. The CRSA Sprint Tour, presented by Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment, has built a 2018 tentative schedule for release. The schedule is tentative because there are still a few dates being worked out that could be added before the official schedule will be released on March 1st. So here you go race fans, drivers and teams! Here are your 2018 CRSA Sprint Tour locked-in dates:

April 28 – Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY

May 5 – Orange County Fair Speedway – Middletown, NY

May 11 – Afton Motorsports Park – Afton, NY

May 26 – Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY

June 9 – Woodhull Raceway – Woodhull, NY

June 22 – Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY

June 23 – Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY

June 29 – Afton Motorsports Park – Afton, NY

July 7 – Orange County Fair Speedway – Middletown, NY

July 21 – Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY

August 3 – Afton Motorsports Park – Afton, NY

August 18 – Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY

August 25 – Orange County Fair Speedway – Middletown, NY

September 15 – Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY

October 5 – Afton Motorsports Park – Afton, NY

October 20 – Orange County Fair Speedway – Middletown, NY

The winged warriors open up the 2018 season with a familiar stop at The Track of Champions, Fonda Speedway, in Fultonville, New York. This will be the first of two stops at the famed half mile that sits right next to the Mohawk River. The Hard Clay of Orange County Fair Speedway will host the CRSA 305 cars a total of four times during the campaign, including the famed Eastern States 200 Weekend on October 20th.

Afton Motorsports Park, in Afton, New York, will also return to the schedule with four dates including the Brett Deyo, Super Short Track Series, American Racer Cup Short Track Supernationals 11 on Friday October 5th.

The High Banked Bullring of Woodhull Raceway once again returns to the CRSA Sprint Tour Schedule. It will be one event that fans want to mark down on their calendars as a must see race in the month of June. Sprint car racing at this unique facility has become a tradition that teams and fans share a great common interest for.

One of the greatest and noticeable changes is one that will positively affect history for the CRSA Sprint Tour. Land of Legends Raceway, in Canandaigua New York, will host a five-race series in the middle of the schedule. This is one addition that fans and teams in that area of the state have been anticipating for a long time. It should surely prove to be a competitive and entertaining addition to the schedule.

The CRSA Sprint Tour, owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports, is proud to continue the relationships that have been built with the New York dirt facilities on the 2018 series schedule. The tracks that continue to support the CRSA Sprint Tour truly contribute to the health and growth of open wheeled wing sprint car racing in the northeast.

The month of March will see the CRSA Sprint Tour supporting various motorsports shows throughout Central New York and the Southern Tier. These indoor events will start with the Finger Lakes Speed World event at the Finger Lakes Mall in Auburn, NY on March 3-4. Fans, drivers and teams can go to crsasprintcars.com or Facebook by searching for CRSA Sprints for continued updates on these events and driver stories leading up to the 2018 series kick-off.