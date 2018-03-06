Sprint Series of Oklahoma Season This Weekend

From David Smith Jr.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (March 5, 2018) – After saturated conditions forced cancelations of this past Saturday night’s scheduled season opener at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Oklahoma, the Sprint Series of Oklahoma IMCA RaceSaver presented by Smiley’s Racing Products/Hoosier Racing Tires Southwest drivers and officials are gearing up for a double-header weekend at Southern Oklahoma Speedway in Ardmore this Friday and Saturday night.

Drivers from across the state of Oklahoma and north Texas have expressed their intentions on competing in one or both events that will kick off the 2018 race season for the SSO.

Friday night’s feature finale will pay $700 to win while Saturday nights championship feature will pay $750 to win. Both nights are one complete show so no automatic transfers from Friday night into Saturday night’s feature finale. Both night’s pay $250 to start the feature finales.

Two-time and defending series champion Andy Shouse of Oklahoma City will be back and looking for a three-peat championship.

Touring regulars Joe Wood, Jr., Cody Whitworth, Loyd Clevenger, Chris Kelly, Josh Toho, Mike Scott, Blake Scott, Eric Matthews, Jerry Jumper, Dillon Laden, Justin Mowery, defending series rookie of the year Tristian Oakes and Tanner Conn are all expected to be on hand.

Several drivers from the North Texas area have indicated their intentions on making the trip to Ardmore including Wichita Falls drivers Sterling Hoff, Chad Koch, Fort Worth drivers Kevin Ramey and Taylor Courtney, Chip Graham, Michael Day, Robert Vetter with several more showing interest.

Making their full-time appearance aboard the 305-ci motors in 2018 are Brian Harvey, Cody Jarvis, Alison Slaton, Duane Baker, Shayla Waddell and Brandon Jennings.

Mustang, Oklahoma’s Shane Sellers will be aboard the Pete Haskins owned #16s, last year driven by Steven Shebester.

Jake Martens of Farview, who finished a close second in series points last year, will only compete in selected SSO events this season and will not be at the season opener.

Friday night grandstand admission prices are just $10 for ages 6-12; $15 for ages 13 and up. All pit passes are $30.

Saturday night grandstand admission prices $15 for ages 6-12; $20 for ages 13 and up. All pit passes are $35.

Gates open both nights at 5:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:30 PM start time.

Southern Oklahoma Speedway is located off I-35 to exit 29, then east on Hwy 70 approximately 0.7 mile. Turn south at the light on Hwy 77 for two miles.

As mentioned, this will be the third season for the Sprint Series of Oklahoma IMCA Racesaver Sprint Series presented by Smiley’s Racing Products/Hoosier Tires Southwest and currently has an eighteen-race schedule. For more information on the SSO check out their official facebook page: Sprint Series of Oklahoma or call competition director Jim Messmer (405) 417-2202.

Officials with the SSO would like to thank Smiley’s Racing Products for once again becoming series presenting partner and will again award the 2018 series point champion $1000 cash. Also, would like to welcome Hoosier Racing Tires Southwest as a series presenting partner as they will award a set of Hoosier Racing tires to one lucky driver at the year-end points banquet in a random draw. Drivers must finish in positions second through tenth in the final point standings to be eligible.

Contingency and event partners for 2018 include Rod End Supply; Saldana Racing Products; Pyrotech Fuel Cells, Keizer Wheels, Super Shox, Bishop Racing Components, Martens Machine Shop, Young Tool Company, Pole Position Raceway, Carter-Maxwell Goodyear, David Grace and Lynda Maxwell.

In the staging area: After this weekends double-header at Southern Oklahoma Speedway in Ardmore, the tour will take a couple weeks off before making their first and only scheduled appearance at Enid Speedway in Enid, Oklahoma.