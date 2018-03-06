Thomas First Entry for $10,000 to win South Dakota Sprint Car Nationals

From A to Z Promotions

SIOUX CITY, Ia. (March 5, 2018) — Excitement has begun at the Park Jefferson International Speedway in Jefferson, SD for the 1st Annual $10,000 to win South Dakota Sprint Car Nationals presented by Pepsi. With the race just under two months away, interest is building and the first entry has been received by track officials from Winnipeg’s Thomas Kennedy. Kennedy, who walked away with a $2,500 first place check last year in The Clash on Memorial Day at The Park, has already scored a checkered flag in 2018 at East Bay Raceway Park outside of Tampa. Kennedy and others will invade the Sioux City oval on April 27th-28th for a unique format that features twin heat races with a complete inversion on Friday and semi and main event features on Saturday. Two full nights of IMCA RACESaver Sprints will also be on the program along with other local classes.

Registration forms can be found online at http://www.parkjeff.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=421653. For more information, follow the track at www.parkjeff.com.