DCRP Season Opener Postponed by Inclement Weather

From Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (March 29, 2018) – The season will open at Dodge City Raceway Park another seven days later, as Saturday night’s scheduled event atop the 3/8-mile clay oval has been postponed due to forecasts of bone-chilling weather.

After a bustling practice session last Saturday, the state-of-the-art facility in southwest Kansas will now kick off the 2018 season on Saturday night, April 7. The season opener will include a full championship slate of events including Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks with racing action going green at 7:30 p.m.

The Easter Egg hunt slated for children eight and under will take place during the rescheduled season opener on April 7 as well.

The April 7 event will kick off a blockbuster season of racing action at Dodge City Raceway Park that includes a total of 17 nights of scheduled racing action, culminating with the return of the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars on October 20 to close out the year.

The complete 2018 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.