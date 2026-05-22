Cam Martin Tops Brother Chris for First Sprint Invaders Win at Lee County!

by Bill Wright

Donnellson, IA, May 22, 2026 – Cam Martin had watched his brother win double-digit features and two championships with the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders, but now he joins him in the winner’s club after conquering a tough 27-car field at Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa Friday night. The first career Sprint Invaders win for the Ankeny, Iowa driver was worth $2,000.

Tyler Lee led early in the 25-lap main event after starting on the pole, over Cam Martin, Zach Daum, Josh Schneiderman and Chris Martin. Schneiderman took third from Daum on lap two, and Chris Martin followed him into fourth a lap later.

As Lee pulled away from the field and approached lapped traffic, Chris Martin passed Schneiderman for third on lap nine. The only caution of the event came when Jack Wagner came to a stop in turn four with 12 laps down.

Lee led Cam Martin, Chris Martin, Schneiderman and Daum back to green. Cam Martin pounced on the opportunity the restart gave, sliding in front of Lee in turn one. On lap 14, Chris would follow him into second.

Despite entering traffic with seven to go, Cam worked it expertly and won over Chris, Lee, Schneiderman and Riley Goodno. Daum, Sawyer Phillips, Tasker Philllips, Trey Meredith and hard-charger Seth Bergman rounded out the top ten. Daum, Cam Martin and Schneiderman won the heats, and Lee dominated the Dash.

“Sprint Invaders was the first 360 group I raced with,” said Cam in Victory Lane. “I didn’t think it was going to take this long. Just to see Chris’s past success with this series is super cool. It’s just something I want to match, and maybe better someday. It’s just a testament to how good competitors the Sprint Invaders are. It’s not easy to win with these guys. Luckily, we were able to get to second right off the bat. I got to (Lee’s) bumper in lapped traffic there, and he did a good job of getting through it early. That restart left the door open a little too wide, and I had to throw it in there and hope it stuck.”

“If I’m going to run second to anyone, I hope it’s him,” Chris said of his brother’s win. “It’s really good for the whole race team. He’s been working hard on getting better, and he’s good on his equipment. It was an awesome way to end the night to come from seventh. I haven’t had to work that hard to move up through there in the 360’s. I knew pulling in here tonight, that Cam was one of the cars to beat tonight. He proved that I was right.”

“The restart definitely hurt us,” said Lee. “It slowed our momentum and there were a few mistakes there that caused two to get by me. I had some fast cars behind me (when leading). I had to get going in lapped traffic. I had to keep my distance if I could. I can’t complain about third. It’s always fun to run up front. Hopefully, we’ll have some more of those.”

The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders head to the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa this Sunday, May 24. For more information on the Sprint Invaders, visit www.SprintInvaders.net or visit us on Facebook.

Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Results

Collision Center of West Burlington A main (started), 25 laps: 1. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (3) 2. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (7) 3. 7, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA (1) 4. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (4) 5. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (6) 6. 99, Zach Daum, Pocahontas, IL (2) 7. 7s, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (12) 8. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (11) 9. 11T, Trey Meredith, Dade City, FL (5) 10. 23, Seth Bergman, Snohomish, WA (16) 11. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (9) 12. 57, Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO (14) 13. 40, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA (19) 14. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA (10) 15. 4w, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (15) 16. 16, Dustin Clark, Agency, IA (13) 17. 71, Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA (17) 18. 11x, Jaden Alexander, Knoxville, IA (18) 19. 63, Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO (8) DNS – 59, Evan Semerad, Malcolm, NE. Lap Leaders: Lee 1-12, Cam Martin 13-25. $75 in Christine Wahl-Levitt/KSE Hard-charger: Wehrle. Hard-charger: Bergman.

Heat one (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Zach Daum (2*) 2. Trey Meredith (4*) 3. Sawyer Phillips (3*) 4. Tasker Phillips (6*) 5. Alex Vande Voort (9*) 6. 17, Nate Parks, Burlington, IA (1) 7. Nathan Murders (5) 8. 31, McCain Richards, Burlington, IA (8) 9. 9L, Lincoln Martin, Monmouth, IL (7)

Dennis Woodworth, Attorney at Law Heat two (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Cam Martin (4*) 2. Chris Martin (3*) 3. Dustin Clark (2*) 4. Riley Goodno (9*) 5. Evan Semerad (6*) 6. Seth Bergman (7*) 7. Jamie Ball (8) 8. 51J, Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA (5) 9. 11TD, Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA (1)

Morning Sun Farm Implement Heat three (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Josh Schneiderman (2*) 2. Cole Mincer (1*) 3. Tyler Lee (8*) 4. Jack Thomas (7*) 5. Jaden Alexander (3) 6. Cam Sorrels (9*) 7. Cody Wehrle (5) 8. 7B, Nick Guernsey, Burlington, IA (4) 9. 88, Riley Scott, Quincy, IL (6)

Agriland FS Dash (started), 5 laps: 1. Tyler Lee (2) 2. Zach Daum (1) 3. Cam Martin (6) 4. Josh Schneiderman (4) 5. Trey Meredith (3) 6. Rile Goodno (5)

Turnwater Bar & Grill B main (started), 12 laps: 1. Jamie Ball (2) 2. Jaden Alexander (1) 3. Nathan Murders (4) 4. Cody Wehrle (5) / 5. Nate Parks (3) 6. McCain Richards (6) 7. Ryan Jamison (7) 8. Riley Scott (8) 9. Lincoln Martin (9) DNS – Nick Guernsey, Dugan Thye

$50 Avis Rent A Car/Budget Rental Draw: Cam Sorrels

Contingencies

DMI: Cole Mincer

King Racing: Sawyer Phillips

BR Motorsports: Zach Daum

BMRS: Cam Martin

Rod End Supply: Trey Meredith, Cam Sorrels, Nate Parks