McFadden Wins Opening Round of the Easter Trail at Avalon

Avalon Raceway, Front Page News, SRA Eureka Series
James McFadden. (Sprint Fun photo)

SRA Eureka Garage and Sheds Sprint Car Series
Easter Trail
Avalon Raceway
Lara, VIC
Friday March 30, 2018

Feature:
1. W17 – James McFadden
2. V35 – Jamie Veal
3. V52 – Darren Mollenoyux
4. V88 – David Murcott
5. N47 – Marcus Dumesny
6. N57 – Matthew Dumesny
7. S97 – Matt Egel
8. V37 – Grant Anderson
9. V42 – Jye Okeeffe
10. V7 – Paul Solomon
11. T7 – Tim Hutchins
12. V70 – John Vogels
13. S20 – Glen Sutherland
14. V98 – Peter Doukas
15. V40 – Rusty Hickman
16. V17 – Dennis Jones
17. V95 – Ryan Davis
18. V90 – Corey McCullagh

