All Stars Rained Out at Bedford

From Tyler Altmeyer

BEDFORD, Pa. (April 15, 2018) – With forecasts predicting nearly two inches of rainfall, Bedford Speedway and Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 officials have been forced to cancel the Roy Morral Classic scheduled for Sunday evening, April 15. At this time, a make-up date has not been determined.

Up next on the schedule, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will invade the Buckeye State, first visiting the highbanks of Attica Raceway Park on Friday, April 20, where the traveling All Stars will take part in the rescheduled Core & Main Spring Nationals presented by Fisher Performance. Originally scheduled for Friday, April 6, the Spring Nationals program will welcome the All Stars to Attica Raceway Park for the first of five visits in 2018, two of which during Labor Day weekend.

Wayne County Speedway will welcome the All Star Circuit of Champions on Saturday, April 21. Like Attica Raceway Park, Wayne County Speedway will host the All Stars on multiple occasions in 2018, four total including the annual Pete Jacobs Memorial in early September.

More news and information pertaining to the upcoming Ohio doubleheader will be posted in the near future.