Ohio Sprint Car Series Kicks Off Season Saturday at Atomic Speedway

From Inside Line Promotions

WAVERLY, Ohio (April 18, 2018) – The Ohio Sprint Car Series will kick off its first season under the direction of Steven Pocock this Saturday at Atomic Speedway near Chillicothe, Ohio.

It will be the first of six appearances at the high-banked facility in 2018 and one of 10 series races this year. Pocock said he is encouraged by the contact he has received from race teams and fans, noting 2018 is a building year and plans for 2019 are being put into place.

“We have gotten a lot of interest from race teams and fans,” he said. “We are planning a lot of things to help the teams this season, including tow packages for the Pennsylvania dates and drawings for free pit passes.”

Pocock said there are no OSCS membership fees in 2018 and there will be pop-up bonuses for OSCS members throughout this season, including bonuses for most laps led during the feature and the hard charger. Pocock added there is a Hard Charger Award and Tough Break Award provided by Pyrotect and Saldana Racing Products, respectively, and Rod End Supply will give out certificates for heat race winners.

Teams planning to compete for the 2018 OSCS title must register – it’s free – by April 28 at https://www.oscsracing.com/2018-forms .

“There isn’t a point fund for this year since we got a late start having purchased the series just a few months ago,” Pocock said. “We will work hard to show the teams, tracks and fans we are in this to grow. We will do things like hold a drawing for three pit passes for the teams. I encourage teams to check out our Facebook page and then our driver/owner discussion page and share your thoughts on how we can grow the series.”

Pocock said the series has purchased a souvenir trailer and is making it available for the teams planning to run the series full time.

“Bring your merchandise to our trailer and you set the price and you’ll get 100 percent back,” he said. “All profits from the sale of OSCS apparel will be going into a point fund for the end of the year awards.”

Saturday’s OSCS opener at Atomic Speedway will be the 10th annual Dan Reno Memorial and will pay the 410ci winged sprint car feature winner $2,522. The main event pays $300 to start.

Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. with main gates opening at 4 p.m. and hot laps at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $15; senior citizens and veterans tickets are $12; children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free; and pit passes are $30.