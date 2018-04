Brandon Wimmer Wins at Atomic Speedway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (April 21, 2018) — Brandon Wimmer picked up the sprint car feature victory during the Dan Reno Memorial Saturday evening at Atomic Speedway. Danny Smith and Bryan Knuckles rounded out the podium.

Ohio Sprint Car Series

Atomic Speedway

Chillicothe, OH

Saturday April 21, 2018

Feature: 1. A79 – Brandon Wimmer, 2. 4 – Danny Smith, 3. 59 – Bryan Knuckles, 4. 83X – Nate Reeser, 5. 4X – Jimmy Stinson, 6. 4D – Josh Davis, 7. 4AU – Chris Ferrall, 8. 40 – Mark Imler, 9. 4X – Bradley Ashford, 10. 21N – Frankie Nervo, 11. 83 – Adam Cruea, 12. 5J – Jake Hesson.